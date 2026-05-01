On Buddha Purnima, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra extended greetings. They highlighted Lord Buddha's teachings of peace, non-violence, compassion, and truth, with Rahul calling his philosophy a guide for humanity.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday extended greetings on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, highlighting Lord Buddha's teachings of peace, non-violence, compassion, and truth.

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Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X, said Buddha's philosophy continues to guide humanity towards harmony and ethical living. He wrote, "Heartfelt wishes to all of you on Buddha Purnima. The life philosophy and thoughts of Lord Gautam Buddha are a lesson for all humanity - of non-violence, compassion, truth, social harmony, and ethics. The path shown by him will always continue to inspire us to walk on the path of peace and goodwill."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also shared her wishes, emphasising Buddha's message of love and compassion as the foundation of peace. In the X post, she wrote, "Lord Buddha's greatest teaching is that 'hatred can only be ended by love; this is an eternal truth.' Lord Buddha inspired us to follow great values such as truth, non-violence, humanity, compassion, and kindness, and showed the world the path to peace, harmony, and prosperity. Heartfelt wishes to all fellow citizens on the occasion of Buddha Purnima."

Significance of Buddha Purnima

Buddha Purnima marks the birth of Gautam Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. It is also known as Vesak. Buddha, regarded as the ninth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, was born on Shukla Purnima of Baisakh month in the lunar calendar. There is a coincidence that the dates (lunar calendar) the Buddha was born, attained wisdom, and Mahaparinirva (passing away) fall on the same.

Buddha was born in the royal family of King Suddhodhan and Queen Mayadevi, who had left his palace at the age of 29 for penance. He is also regarded as the 'Light of Asia.' In 1999, it became an UN-designated day to acknowledge the contribution of Buddhism to society. It is considered a 'triple-blessed day' as Tathagata Gautam Buddha's birth, enlightenment, and Maha Parinirvana.

Buddha Purnima falls on a full moon night, usually between April and May. Many devotees visit the Mahabodhi Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, located in Bodh Gaya, Bihar, on this occasion. Bodhi Temple is the location where Lord Buddha is said to have attained enlightenment. (ANI)