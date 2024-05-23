Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Rahul Gandhi destroying Congress': Ex-leader jibes 'Mahapurush' for fulfilling Mahatma Gandhi's dream (WATCH)

    Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam recently took a sharp dig at Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of leading the grand old party towards destruction.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published May 23, 2024, 12:20 PM IST

    Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam recently took a sharp dig at Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of leading the grand old party towards destruction. During an interview with ANI news agency in UP's Sambhal, Krishnam labeled Gandhi a "great man" (Mahapurush) sarcastically, claiming that the Gandhi scion is fulfilling Mahatma Gandhi’s supposed dream of ending the Congress party.

    "Rahul Gandhi is a 'Mahapurush' who can say anything," Krishnam remarked, suggesting that Gandhi's actions are dismantling the Congress party.

    "Mahatma Gandhi saw a dream of the end of Congress and nobody could do it, not even BJP, but now Rahul Gandhi himself is doing it. Rahul Gandhi is finishing off Congress and fulfilling his responsibility," the former Congress leader added.

    He further remarked, "Not just me but crores of Congress workers across the country is aware of this fact."

    Krishnam predicted a bleak future for the Congress party, stating that after June 4, it would win the least number of seats in its history. "After June 4, Congress will be the party winning the least number of seats ever," he said.

    The former Congress leader's remarks come at a time when the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are underway. Voting for Phase 6 of the Lok Sabha Elections will take place on Saturday, May 25, in 58 constituencies across eight states and union territories. Polling will run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., with results announced on June 4. 

    Phase 6 of the Lok Sabha elections will see voting in the following states and union territories:

    • Bihar: 8 seats
    • Haryana: All 10 seats
    • Jammu and Kashmir: 1 seat
    • Jharkhand: 4 seats
    • Delhi: All 7 seats
    • Odisha: 6 seats
    • Uttar Pradesh: 14 seats
    • West Bengal: 8 seats

    Additionally, polling in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, which was adjourned in Phase 3, will also take place during Phase 6.

    A total of 889 candidates are contesting for these 58 Lok Sabha constituencies.

    Last Updated May 23, 2024, 12:20 PM IST
