Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal disqualified from Lok Sabha over attempt to murder case

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has issued a notification disqualifying Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal, who was recently convicted in an attempt to murder case by a court in the union territory.

As per the notification issued on Friday, Faizal stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from January 11, the date of his conviction by a sessions court in Kavaratti. The decision was taken under the provisions of Article 102 (l) (e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

"Consequent upon his conviction by the Court of Sessions, Kavaratti, Lakshadweep in Sessions case no. 01/2017, Shri Mohammed Faizal P.P., Member of Lok Sabha representing the Lakshadweep Parliamentary Constituency of the Union Territory of Lakshadweep stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction i.e. 11 January, 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(l)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951," it said.

Lakshadweep court on Wednesday sentenced four people, including Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal, to 10 years in jail after they were found guilty in an attempted murder case.

Kavaratti Sessions judge K Anilkumar also imposed a fine of Rs one lakh each on the convicts for attempting to kill Mohammed Salih, son-in-law of late Congress leader and former Union Minister PM Sayeed, during the 2009 Lok Sabha polls. All the convicts are relatives.

"This court has already found that the intention of the accused was to murder Mohammed Salih but they could not succeed. In fact the accused persons have attempted to murder Salih purely due to political rivalry", the court said.

"Accused Nos 1 to 4 are convicted and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 10 years each and fine of Rs 1 lakh each in default of payment of fine to undergo rigorous imprisonment for one year each for committing the offence punishable under section 307 of IPC with 149 of IPC", the court said.

There were 37 accused in the case. The verdict has cast a shadow over the political career of Faizal, a leader of the NCP, as he faces disqualification due to the conviction and sentencing for a period of 10 years in the criminal case, legal experts said.