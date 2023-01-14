Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal disqualified from Lok Sabha over attempt to murder case

    Kavaratti Sessions judge K Anilkumar also imposed a fine of Rs one lakh each on the convicts for attempting to kill Mohammed Salih, son-in-law of late Congress leader and former Union Minister PM Sayeed, during the 2009 Lok Sabha polls.

    Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal disqualified from Lok Sabha over attempt to murder case AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 14, 2023, 10:20 AM IST

    The Lok Sabha Secretariat has issued a notification disqualifying Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal, who was recently convicted in an attempt to murder case by a court in the union territory.

    As per the notification issued on Friday, Faizal stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from January 11, the date of his conviction by a sessions court in Kavaratti. The decision was taken under the provisions of Article 102 (l) (e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

    Also read: Former JDU President Sharad Yadav's last rites to take place in his ancestral village in MP

    "Consequent upon his conviction by the Court of Sessions, Kavaratti, Lakshadweep in Sessions case no. 01/2017, Shri Mohammed Faizal P.P., Member of Lok Sabha representing the Lakshadweep Parliamentary Constituency of the Union Territory of Lakshadweep stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction i.e. 11 January, 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(l)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951," it said.

    Lakshadweep court on Wednesday sentenced four people, including Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal, to 10 years in jail after they were found guilty in an attempted murder case.

    Kavaratti Sessions judge K Anilkumar also imposed a fine of Rs one lakh each on the convicts for attempting to kill Mohammed Salih, son-in-law of late Congress leader and former Union Minister PM Sayeed, during the 2009 Lok Sabha polls. All the convicts are relatives.

    Also read: PM Modi announces to set up Global South Centre of Excellence in India; check details

    "This court has already found that the intention of the accused was to murder Mohammed Salih but they could not succeed. In fact the accused persons have attempted to murder Salih purely due to political rivalry", the court said.

    "Accused Nos 1 to 4 are convicted and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 10 years each and fine of Rs 1 lakh each in default of payment of fine to undergo rigorous imprisonment for one year each for committing the offence punishable under section 307 of IPC with 149 of IPC", the court said.

    Also read: Air India to cancel some domestic flights due to Indian Air Force's Republic Day preparations

    There were 37 accused in the case. The verdict has cast a shadow over the political career of Faizal, a leader of the NCP, as he faces disqualification due to the conviction and sentencing for a period of 10 years in the criminal case, legal experts said.

    Last Updated Jan 14, 2023, 10:20 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Former JDU President Sharad Yadav's last rites to take place in his ancestral village in MP AJR

    Former JDU President Sharad Yadav's last rites to take place in his ancestral village in MP

    PM Modi announces to set up Global South Centre of Excellence in India; check details AJR

    PM Modi announces to set up Global South Centre of Excellence in India; check details

    Supreme Court takes note of 'no palpable progress' in hate-speech probe; check details AJR

    Supreme Court takes note of 'no palpable progress' in hate-speech probe; check details

    Bombay HC to hear Anushka Sharma's plea challenging action initiated by Sales Tax dept against her AJR

    Bombay HC to hear Anushka Sharma's plea challenging action initiated by Sales Tax dept against her

    Air India to cancel some domestic flights due to Indian Air Force's Republic Day preparations AJR

    Air India to cancel some domestic flights due to Indian Air Force's Republic Day preparations

    Recent Stories

    VD12 first look Vijay Deverakonda to play a police officer in Gautam Tinnanuri next movie RBA

    VD12 first look: Vijay Deverakonda to play a police officer in Gautam Tinnanuri’s next movie

    Gerard Butler on RRR Oh My God It Was Crazy..Hollywood star talks about SS Rajamouli film RBA

    Gerard Butler on RRR: 'Oh My God, It Was Crazy...' Hollywood star talks about SS Rajamouli’s film

    Former JDU President Sharad Yadav's last rites to take place in his ancestral village in MP AJR

    Former JDU President Sharad Yadav's last rites to take place in his ancestral village in MP

    Kajal Anand birthday party: Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and many more B-town celebs spotted at the bash RBA

    Kajal Anand birthday party: Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and many more B-town celebs spotted at the bash

    football ISL 2022-23: Fireworks on the cards as heavyweights ATK Mohun Bagan face the might of Mumbai City FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: Fireworks on the cards as heavyweights ATK Mohun Bagan face the might of Mumbai City FC

    Recent Videos

    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Budget 2023 expectations of Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Government has been very kind to the EV sector'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director Shashank Srivastava Budget 2023 expectations

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Support for hybrid and low emission vehicles in Budget 2023 would be great'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 door SUV debuts in India bookings open gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV debuts in India; bookings open

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Tata Sierra EV makes a comeback production to start in 2025 gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Tata Sierra EV makes a comeback, production to start in 2025

    Video Icon