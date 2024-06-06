Pune Porsche accident: FSL report REVEALS teen's blood sample was replaced with his mother

Pune Police on Wednesday told a court that the forensic reports confirmed that the blood samples of the mother were used to replace those of the 17-year-old driver involved in the Porsche crash which claimed two lives.

The forensic science laboratory’s report submitted to Pune police’s crime branch has confirmed the blood sample collected from a woman at Sassoon General Hospital in the city after the May 19 Porsche crash belongs to the mother of the 17-year-old driver, ACP Sunil Tambe said on Wednesday.

Pune’s Juvenile Justice Board extended the detention of the boy in a shelter home until June 12, following the state prosecution’s argument that there is no one to care for him as his parents and grandfather are in custody.

The sessions court extended the police custody of the teen's parents Vishal Agarwal and mother Shivani Agarwal till June 10 on the police's request. The court also extended Dr Srihari Halnor, Dr Ajay Taware, and Atul Ghatkamble of Susun Hospital to be in police custody until June 7.

The Juvenile Justice Board also extended the remand of the juvenile accused at the observation home till June 12.

Two doctors and an employee of the Sassoon General Hospital were arrested last month for allegedly replacing the minor's blood samples following the accident on May 19 to show that he was not drunk at the time. It is alleged that one of the doctors was in touch with the teen's father.

Notably, in the early hours of May 19, two IT workers died after their motorbike was struck by a speeding Porsche that was reportedly being driven by the inebriated teenager.

The Juvenile Justice Board first gave the adolescent bail and ordered him to compose an essay about auto accidents. However, he was placed in an observation home following the public uproar over the police's lax handling and a review application. The criminal section is looking into the matter right now. In relation to the accident, the teenager's grandpa, mother, and father have all been taken into custody by the authorities.

