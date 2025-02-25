Pune: College student attempts suicide by jumping from metro station in Pimpri Chinchwad, condition critical

A 21-year-old BCS student from DY Patil College, Pimpri Chinchwad, attempted suicide by jumping from Sant Tukaram Nagar Metro Station in Pune district. The incident occurred around 6 PM on February 24.

Pune: A 21-year-old student attempted suicide by jumping from a metro station in the Pimpri Chinchwad area of the Pune district, police said.

According to the police, the student currently enrolled in a Bachelor of Computer Science (BCS) program at DY Patil College in Pimpri Chinchwad, attempted suicide by jumping from Sant Tukaram Nagar Metro Station at around 6 pm on Monday (Feb 24).

He was admitted to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) Hospital in critical condition.

Senior Police Inspector Ashok Kadlag from Pimpri Chinchwad Police stated, "The exact reason for the attempt of suicide is unknown, but his friends informed that he was under some financial problem and had pressure from his family."

"The incident occurred at around 6 pm, and the boy is in critical condition at YCM Hospital. We are investigating the matter," he added.

