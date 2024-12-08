Protest erupts in Andhra's Rayachoti after Ayyappa devotees allegedly attacked by Islamists (WATCH)

Tensions have escalated as protestors demand swift action from the authorities to apprehend those responsible and ensure the safety of pilgrims.

A major protest has erupted in Rayachoti, a town in Andhra Pradesh, after a group of Ayyappa devotees were allegedly attacked by radical Islamists yesterday. The incident sparked outrage among local residents and devotees, leading to widespread demonstrations in the area.

The devotees, who were reportedly on their way to the Sabarimala temple, claimed they were subjected to violent aggression by unidentified assailants.

Tensions have escalated as protestors demand swift action from the authorities to apprehend those responsible and ensure the safety of pilgrims.

Videos have surfaced on social media showing Ayyappa devotees hitting the streets, demanding strict action against the accused.

Local police have deployed forces to maintain order as the situation remains tense.

