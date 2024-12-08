Protest erupts in Andhra's Rayachoti after Ayyappa devotees allegedly attacked by Islamists (WATCH)

Tensions have escalated as protestors demand swift action from the authorities to apprehend those responsible and ensure the safety of pilgrims. 

Protest erupts in Andhra's Rayachoti after Ayyappa devotees allegedly attacked by Islamists (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 8, 2024, 1:27 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 8, 2024, 1:27 PM IST

 

A major protest has erupted in Rayachoti, a town in Andhra Pradesh, after a group of Ayyappa devotees were allegedly attacked by radical Islamists yesterday. The incident sparked outrage among local residents and devotees, leading to widespread demonstrations in the area.

The devotees, who were reportedly on their way to the Sabarimala temple, claimed they were subjected to violent aggression by unidentified assailants.

Tensions have escalated as protestors demand swift action from the authorities to apprehend those responsible and ensure the safety of pilgrims. 

Videos have surfaced on social media showing Ayyappa devotees hitting the streets, demanding strict action against the accused.

Also read: 'We're battle ready, can capture Kolkata & Assam': Ex-Bangladesh army major's shocker amid tensions (WATCH)

Local police have deployed forces to maintain order as the situation remains tense.

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Who is George Jacob Koovakad, the first Indian Catholic priest to be appointed as Cardinal? gcw

Who is George Jacob Koovakad, the Indian Catholic priest to be appointed as Cardinal by Pope Francis?

Jyotiraditya Scindia walks the ramp at Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav in Delhi, stuns audience (WATCH) gcw

Jyotiraditya Scindia walks the ramp at Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav in Delhi, stuns audience (WATCH)

CM Yogi Adityanath inspects smart Prayagraj preparations for Mahakumbh 2025, sets deadline for completion vkp

CM Yogi Adityanath inspects smart Prayagraj preparations for Mahakumbh 2025, sets deadline for completion

PM Modi to unveil projects worth over Rs 7000 crore on Dec 13 for well-organized Mahakumbh 2025 gcw

PM Modi to unveil projects worth over Rs 7000 crore on Dec 13 for well-organized Mahakumbh 2025

Weather update: Bay of Bengal low-pressure system to intensify as Kerala & Tamil Nadu brace for heavy rainfall dmn

Weather update: Bay of Bengal low-pressure system to intensify as Kerala & Tamil Nadu brace for heavy rainfall

Recent Stories

Who is George Jacob Koovakad, the first Indian Catholic priest to be appointed as Cardinal? gcw

Who is George Jacob Koovakad, the Indian Catholic priest to be appointed as Cardinal by Pope Francis?

Heart health: Know the importance of physical activity in maintaining cardiovascular health RBA

Heart health: Know the importance of physical activity in maintaining cardiovascular health

AUS vs IND, Adelaide Test: Australia defeats India by 10 wickets; series level at 1-1 dmn

AUS vs IND, Adelaide Test: Australia defeats India by 10 wickets; series level at 1-1

Lab-Grown Diamonds to Colourful Gemstones-8 Sustainable Luxury Trends to Watch in 2025 RBA

Lab-Grown Diamonds to Colourful Gemstones-8 Sustainable Luxury Trends to Watch in 2025

Jyotiraditya Scindia walks the ramp at Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav in Delhi, stuns audience (WATCH) gcw

Jyotiraditya Scindia walks the ramp at Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav in Delhi, stuns audience (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon