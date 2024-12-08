'We're battle ready, can capture Kolkata & Assam': Ex-Bangladesh army major's shocker amid tensions (WATCH)

From calls to "capture Kolkata and Assam in four days" to provocative slogans targeting India's Prime Minister, Bangladesh has witnessed a surge in anti-India sentiments, sparking outrage across the region.

First Published Dec 8, 2024, 12:53 PM IST

The controversy gained momentum during an anti-India rally in Dhaka, where former Bangladeshi military personnel were seen making brazen claims. "India, let alone the United States, cannot stand before us," one ex-official declared, in statements captured on video. The footage, shared widely on social media, has drawn significant attention, especially after being posted by the Vice President of Kolkata ISKCON.

This alarming narrative unfolds against the backdrop of escalating violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. 

Saturday's rally saw an alarming shift, as retired military officials not only led chants but also perpetuated divisive narratives. Slogans targeting India's leadership and overt displays of anti-Hindu sentiment underscored the religious atrocities being inflicted on minorities especially Hindus in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, ISKCON's monk Chinmay Krishna Das's arrest has further fuelled protests, with many decrying the government's actions as a direct attack on religious minorities. The international community has also expressed concern over Bangladesh's deteriorating religious freedom and growing anti-India rhetoric.

