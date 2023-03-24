Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Priyanka Gandhi reacts after Rahul Gandhi disqualified, mentions THESE names

    "Consequent upon his conviction by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat...Rahul Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha representing the Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency of Kerala stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction i.e. 23 March, 2023," the notification read.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 24, 2023, 3:46 PM IST

    Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday (March 24) questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly rescuing "who looted the country's money" shortly after former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha. She also named Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi and Mehul Choksi.

    In a tweet, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Nirav Modi Scam – 14,000 Cr. Lalit Modi Scam – 425 Cr. Mehul Choksi scam - 13,500 Cr. Why has the BJP come to the rescue of those who looted the country's money? Why is the party running away from investigation? Those who are raising questions on this, cases are brought against them. Does the BJP support the corrupt?"

    Also read: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as Member of Lok Sabha after Surat court sentencing in defamation case

    Announcing his disqualification, the Lok Sabha Secretariat in a notification said that it was effective from March 23, the day of his conviction.

    Also Read | 14 political parties move SC alleging misuse of central probe agencies; seek pre-arrest guidelines

    Following his disqualification, Rahul Gandhi would not be able to contest elections for eight years unless a higher court upholds his conviction and sentence.

    Reacting to Gandhi's disqualification, the Congress said it will fight the battle both "legally and politically".

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2023, 3:52 PM IST
