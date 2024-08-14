Independence Day 2024: How to properly hoist India's national flag? Check Dos and Don'ts

The flag, a symbol of unity and pride, carries deep historical and cultural significance. The Indian tricolour features three horizontal stripes: saffron at the top, white in the middle, and green at the bottom, with a navy blue Ashoka Chakra in the centre.

As India is all set to to celebrate its 78th Independence Day on Thursday (August 15), the theme for this year's celebration—"Viksit Bharat" or Developed India—highlights the nation's commitment to becoming a developed country by 2047. Alongside festivities and commemorations, the hoisting of the national flag will be a central activity at schools, offices, and public spaces across the country.

The flag, a symbol of unity and pride, carries deep historical and cultural significance. The Indian tricolour features three horizontal stripes: saffron at the top, white in the middle, and green at the bottom, with a navy blue Ashoka Chakra in the centre.

Study reveals harmful microplastics in salt and sugar packets: Iodised salt worst affected

Each colour and symbol represents important values: saffron signifies courage and sacrifice; white stands for peace and purity; green represents growth and prosperity; and the Ashoka Chakra embodies the eternal cycle of life and righteousness.

To ensure the flag is treated with the respect it deserves, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and the Flag Code of India have established detailed guidelines for its display. Here's a summary of the dos and don'ts for properly hoisting and handling the national flag:

Dos:

1.Citizens, private organizations, and educational institutions are encouraged to display the national flag on all appropriate occasions, maintaining its dignity.

2. Hoist the flag with a sense of respect, ensuring it is displayed with the saffron band on top and the green band at the bottom.

3. When not in use, fold the flag neatly in a triangular shape and store it respectfully.

4. Ensure the flag is hoisted in a position of prominence, ideally as the highest flag among others.

5. Those involved in the flag-hoisting ceremony should wear clean and formal attire.

6. Use flags made from appropriate materials and of suitable quality.

7. Salute the flag while hoisting and lowering it, following proper protocol.

8. Fly the flag on significant national and cultural occasions, including Independence Day and Republic Day.

Wayanad landslides: Over 400 bodies identified through DNA tests; check details

Don'ts:

1. The flag should not be used as clothing, decoration, or drapery. It must not be placed on items like tablecloths or handkerchiefs.

2. Never allow the flag to touch the ground or water, and do not use it in a manner that undermines its dignity.

3. Ensure no other flag or object is placed higher than the tricolour. Avoid using the flag in a way that might lead to defacement or mutilation.

4. Do not hoist a damaged or faded flag. The flag should not be displayed at night unless illuminated.

5. The flag should not have any slogans, words, or designs added to it.

6. The flag should be flown from sunrise to sunset, and it should not be displayed during unfavorable weather conditions.

Latest Videos