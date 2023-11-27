Prayagraj Attack: UP ATS probing Lareb Hashmi as 'lone wolf' terrorist

Investigations into the accused Lareb Hashmi's internet history suggest connections to fundamentalist content. The ATS has seized Lareb's mobile, laptop, and diaries to uncover potential terrorist links. Concurrently, a video has surfaced where Lareb seemingly plays the victim card.

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), probing the fatal attack on electric city bus conductor Harikesh Vishwakarma in Prayagraj, has uncovered a startling revelation, asserting that the accused, Lareb Hashmi, executed a lone wolf attack. This term refers to attacks carried out by individuals without direct coordination with an organization or group. The investigation is now delving into whether Lareb underwent training for such attacks or self-radicalized.

Contrary to initial suspicions of a money dispute over an old ticket, police sources now affirm that Lareb, a B.Tech student, was allegedly on a path of radicalism and jihad. ATS investigators have pointed to Lareb's internet history, citing continuous searches for Pakistani Maulvi Rizvi, fundamentalist speeches, Jihad-related articles, videos depicting Taliban atrocities, and content on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

To unravel the depth of Lareb's connections and motivations, the ATS has seized his mobile, laptop, and three diaries. Forensic examinations on these devices are underway, while scrutiny of Lareb's travel history aims to uncover recent interactions and destinations. The investigation is exploring potential links to the Udaipur Kanhaiya incident or the influence of terrorist organizations in Lareb's radicalization.

Simultaneously, the UP ATS has revisited Lareb's residence in Prayagraj, intensifying interrogations with individuals present at the house.

In a perplexing turn, a video has surfaced on social media where Lareb Hashmi appears to play the victim card, offering a stark contrast to an earlier video in which he proudly claimed responsibility for the attack, citing an alleged insult to Islam by the bus conductor.

Adding another layer to the narrative, Lareb Hashmi reportedly expressed admiration for the deceased mafia don Atiq Ahmed. Claiming a desire to emulate Atiq's power and prominence, Lareb mimicked Atiq's distinctive white turban. Lareb's declaration of mourning Atiq's death and distrust in the police adds complexity to the unfolding investigation, raising questions about the multifaceted motivations behind the attack.

