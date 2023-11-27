Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Prayagraj Attack: UP ATS probing Lareb Hashmi as 'lone wolf' terrorist

    Investigations into the accused Lareb Hashmi's internet history suggest connections to fundamentalist content. The ATS has seized Lareb's mobile, laptop, and diaries to uncover potential terrorist links. Concurrently, a video has surfaced where Lareb seemingly plays the victim card.

    Prayagraj Attack: UP ATS probing Lareb Hashmi as 'lone wolf' terrorist
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 27, 2023, 1:26 PM IST

    The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), probing the fatal attack on electric city bus conductor Harikesh Vishwakarma in Prayagraj, has uncovered a startling revelation, asserting that the accused, Lareb Hashmi, executed a lone wolf attack. This term refers to attacks carried out by individuals without direct coordination with an organization or group. The investigation is now delving into whether Lareb underwent training for such attacks or self-radicalized.

    Contrary to initial suspicions of a money dispute over an old ticket, police sources now affirm that Lareb, a B.Tech student, was allegedly on a path of radicalism and jihad. ATS investigators have pointed to Lareb's internet history, citing continuous searches for Pakistani Maulvi Rizvi, fundamentalist speeches, Jihad-related articles, videos depicting Taliban atrocities, and content on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

    To unravel the depth of Lareb's connections and motivations, the ATS has seized his mobile, laptop, and three diaries. Forensic examinations on these devices are underway, while scrutiny of Lareb's travel history aims to uncover recent interactions and destinations. The investigation is exploring potential links to the Udaipur Kanhaiya incident or the influence of terrorist organizations in Lareb's radicalization.

    Simultaneously, the UP ATS has revisited Lareb's residence in Prayagraj, intensifying interrogations with individuals present at the house.

    In a perplexing turn, a video has surfaced on social media where Lareb Hashmi appears to play the victim card, offering a stark contrast to an earlier video in which he proudly claimed responsibility for the attack, citing an alleged insult to Islam by the bus conductor.

    Adding another layer to the narrative, Lareb Hashmi reportedly expressed admiration for the deceased mafia don Atiq Ahmed. Claiming a desire to emulate Atiq's power and prominence, Lareb mimicked Atiq's distinctive white turban. Lareb's declaration of mourning Atiq's death and distrust in the police adds complexity to the unfolding investigation, raising questions about the multifaceted motivations behind the attack.

    Shocking! Engineering student attacks bus conductor in Prayagraj, held after encounter

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2023, 1:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Viral post IndiGo passenger finds seat cushion missing on flight airline reacts gcw

    Viral post: IndiGo passenger finds seat cushion missing on flight, airline reacts

    Kaathal - The Core: Mammootty starrer earns huge collections at Thiruvananthapuram Aries Plex theatre rkn

    Kaathal - The Core: Mammootty starrer earns huge collections at Thiruvananthapuram Aries Plex theatre

    Who is VK Pandian, the former bureaucrat joining Naveen Patnaik's BJD? AJR

    Who is VK Pandian, the former bureaucrat joining Naveen Patnaik's BJD?

    Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah dismisses allegations, affirms continuation of Congress guarantees in the state

    Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah dismisses allegations, affirms continuation of Congress guarantees in the state

    Kerala: Soil extraction continues in Mattapally amid protest; revenue minister seeks report rkn

    Kerala: Soil extraction continues in Mattapally amid protest; revenue minister seeks report

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 17: 'Wash your mouth with...', says Orry when questioned on his sexuality RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: 'Wash your mouth with...', says Orry when questioned on his sexuality

    cricket How Hardik Pandya made a surprise move to Mumbai Indians despite being retained by Gujarat Titans - Explained osf

    How Hardik Pandya made a surprise move to Mumbai Indians despite being retained by Gujarat Titans - Explained

    Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: Nimrat Kaur visits Gurudwara at Santacruz [PICTURES] ATG

    Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: Nimrat Kaur visits Gurudwara at Santacruz [PICTURES]

    Shah Rukh Khan graces 26/11 attacks tribute to honor the martyrs at Gateway of India SHG

    Shah Rukh Khan graces 26/11 attacks tribute to honor the martyrs at Gateway of India

    SHOCKING Mansoor Ali Khan to file defamation case against Trisha, Chiranjeevi? Here's what we know ATG

    SHOCKING: Mansoor Ali Khan to file defamation case against Trisha, Chiranjeevi? Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon