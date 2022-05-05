Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Politician is responsible for the consequences: NCP's Sharad Pawar over hate speech

    Nationalist Congress Party Sharad Pawar condemned police actions of slapping section 124 A (sedition)of the Indian Penal Code against activists.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published May 5, 2022, 4:38 PM IST

    Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar condemned police actions of slapping section 124 A (sedition)of the Indian Penal Code against activists, stating that such actions suppress liberty and stifle any peaceful and democratic voice of dissent.

    Pawar on Thursday arrived at the Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai to present before the Judicial probe commission in the Bhima Koregaon case. While speaking to the commission, Pawar stated that section 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code is used to suppress liberty and stifle any peaceful and democratic voice of dissent. "As a Rajya Sabha member, I propose to raise this issue in an appropriate forum such as Parliament," Pawar added.

    "Police are responsible for maintaining law and order and taking measures to prevent anti-social elements from infiltrating and causing disturbance to a peaceful demonstration," Pawar stated. 

    Pawar stated that when a political leader chooses to address the people, he must take the necessary precautions. The politician's address or speech should not contain inflammatory substances that may disrupt peace, law and order, and animosity among various religious groups and members of society. If any politician chooses to make such a public address or speech, he is personally liable for the consequences, Pawar concluded. 

    About the Bhima Koregaon incident?
    On January 1, 2018, it was the 200th anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon war, that lakh of people travelled to Bhima Koregaon village, located on the outskirts of Pune. When people were on their way, violence broke out, due to which many people were injured. As per the Maharashtra police officials, the two masterminds behind the attack were the two leaders, Milind Ekbote and Manohar, alias Sambhaji Bhide. 

    Last Updated May 5, 2022, 4:38 PM IST
