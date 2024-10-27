Police raid KTR’s brother-in-law's farmhouse party; one tests positive for drugs; video emerges (WATCH)

A high-profile party being held at a farmhouse owned by KTR's brother-in-law was raided by Hyderabad police late last night during which a one person was caught after being tested positive for cocaine.

First Published Oct 27, 2024, 3:02 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 27, 2024, 3:01 PM IST

A high-profile party being held at a farmhouse in Hyderabad was raided by police late last night during which a one person was caught after being tested positive for cocaine. The party was reportedly being held at a farmhouse owned by BRS working president KT Rama Rao's (KTR) brother-in-law, Raj Pakala. Notably, KTR is the son of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).

Police detained a total of 35 individuals, including 21 men and 14 women, who were allegedly attending the exclusive party. The party’s guest list reportedly included VIPs and influential figures.

Visuals from the raid, which quickly circulated on social media, showed officers navigating through the extravagant farmhouse, and many bottles of expensive alcohol lined up on a table.

Also read: SHOCKING! Hyderabad man dies after he falls from hotel's 3rd floor while chasing a dog (WATCH)

According to a report by Times of India (TOI), based on a tip-off, a team of policemen conducted searches at the farmhouse and allegedly found excessive foreign liquor. Later, the officials made the attendees undergo drug tests. Vijay Muddar tested positive during the random test. He was then taken to a corporate hospital, which confirmed that he tested positive for cocaine.

"Cyberabad Police registered a case in Mokila Police Station against two persons under the NDPS Act. Vijay for abusing the drug and Raj Pakala for allowing his premises to be misused," an officer told TOI.

