PM Modi's Uttarakhand tour: Interacts with locals, ITBP personnel in border region; check details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (October 12) embarked on a day-long visit to Uttarakhand, where he began his journey by paying respects at Adi Kailash in Parvatikund. He then met with the local residents and sought blessings from the elderly in Gunji village, Pitthoragarh district.

During his visit, PM Modi also found time to engage with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel stationed at the border. This visit allowed the Prime Minister to experience the region's cultural offerings, and he even joined in a drumming session with the villagers while visiting an exhibition featuring local arts and artifacts.

Gunji is a renowned tourist destination in the hill state. It is famous for hosting a Shiv Mahotsav in 2021 that garnered significant interest and attracted attendees from across India and beyond.

PM Modi shared images of his visit to Parvati Kund on social media, capturing the serene beauty of the region.

The Prime Minister's itinerary includes a visit to Jageshwar in Almora district, where he will perform a Pooja at Jageshwar Dham. Situated at an elevation of approximately 6200 feet, Jageshwar Dham features around 224 stone temples. Additionally, PM Modi is expected to lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects, with an estimated value of approximately Rs 4200 crore.

These projects span various sectors such as rural development, road infrastructure, power generation, irrigation, drinking water supply, horticulture, education, healthcare, and disaster management, among others.

The development initiatives encompass a wide range of projects, from the cultivation of high-density intensive apple orchards to NH road upgrades, disaster preparedness measures, healthcare facility enhancements, infrastructure development for temples, and the construction of sports facilities like the Astroturf Hockey Ground in Haldwani Stadium, Nainital, and the Velodrome Stadium in Rudrapur.