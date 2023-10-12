Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    PM Modi's Uttarakhand tour: Interacts with locals, ITBP personnel in border region; check details

    This visit allowed the Prime Minister to experience the region's cultural offerings, and he even joined in a drumming session with the villagers while visiting an exhibition featuring local arts and artifacts.

    PM Modi Uttarakhand tour: Interacts with locals, ITBP personnel in border region check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 12, 2023, 4:11 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (October 12) embarked on a day-long visit to Uttarakhand, where he began his journey by paying respects at Adi Kailash in Parvatikund. He then met with the local residents and sought blessings from the elderly in Gunji village, Pitthoragarh district.

    During his visit, PM Modi also found time to engage with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel stationed at the border. This visit allowed the Prime Minister to experience the region's cultural offerings, and he even joined in a drumming session with the villagers while visiting an exhibition featuring local arts and artifacts.

    Gunji is a renowned tourist destination in the hill state. It is famous for hosting a Shiv Mahotsav in 2021 that garnered significant interest and attracted attendees from across India and beyond.

    Batla House encounter case: Delhi HC converts death penalty of Ariz Khans to life imprisonment

    PM Modi shared images of his visit to Parvati Kund on social media, capturing the serene beauty of the region.

    The Prime Minister's itinerary includes a visit to Jageshwar in Almora district, where he will perform a Pooja at Jageshwar Dham. Situated at an elevation of approximately 6200 feet, Jageshwar Dham features around 224 stone temples. Additionally, PM Modi is expected to lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects, with an estimated value of approximately Rs 4200 crore.

    These projects span various sectors such as rural development, road infrastructure, power generation, irrigation, drinking water supply, horticulture, education, healthcare, and disaster management, among others.

    SFJ's Gurpatwant Pannu incites Palestinians to shut down India's Ramallah office | WATCH

    The development initiatives encompass a wide range of projects, from the cultivation of high-density intensive apple orchards to NH road upgrades, disaster preparedness measures, healthcare facility enhancements, infrastructure development for temples, and the construction of sports facilities like the Astroturf Hockey Ground in Haldwani Stadium, Nainital, and the Velodrome Stadium in Rudrapur.

    Last Updated Oct 12, 2023, 4:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Deputy CM allocates Rs 1 crore subsidy for Bengaluru Kambala

    Karnataka Deputy CM allocates Rs 1 crore subsidy for Bengaluru Kambala

    Kerala woman laywer goes missing amid train journey to Mumbai from Gujarat anr

    Kerala woman laywer goes missing amid train journey to Mumbai from Gujarat

    Batla House encounter case: Delhi HC converts death penalty of Ariz Khans to life imprisonment AJR

    Batla House encounter case: Delhi HC converts death penalty of Ariz Khans to life imprisonment

    PM Modi highlights empowering youth through skill development scheme at Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh AJR

    PM Modi highlights empowering youth through skill development scheme at Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh

    Kerala appointment bribery case: Accused Akhil Sajeev, Basith remanded to custody anr

    Kerala appointment bribery case: Accused Akhil Sajeev, Basith remanded to custody

    Recent Stories

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's photo with drips from hospital goes VIRAL; Know details vma

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's photo with drips from hospital goes VIRAL; Know details

    Rashmika Mandanna 'NO' make-up look: Animal star wins hearts for her natural look in her latest song 'Hua Main' RBA

    Rashmika Mandanna 'NO' make-up look: Animal star wins hearts for her natural look in her latest song 'Hua Main

    Karnataka Deputy CM allocates Rs 1 crore subsidy for Bengaluru Kambala

    Karnataka Deputy CM allocates Rs 1 crore subsidy for Bengaluru Kambala

    ODI World Cup 2023: Youtuber IShowSpeed arrives in India wearing Kohli's jersey to support India vkp

    ODI World Cup 2023: Youtuber IShowSpeed arrives in India wearing Kohli's jersey to support India

    Kerala woman laywer goes missing amid train journey to Mumbai from Gujarat anr

    Kerala woman laywer goes missing amid train journey to Mumbai from Gujarat

    Recent Videos

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon