PM Modi unveils plan to introduce India's UPI payments in France, to be rolled out from Eiffel Tower

    PM Modi disclosed that France would now offer long-term five-year visas to students pursuing a master's degree in the country. Additionally, he shared the news of the establishment of a new Indian consulate in Marseille.

    First Published Jul 14, 2023, 8:38 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (July 13) said that tourists from India visiting France would soon be able to make payments using India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI). Addressing the Indian community upon his arrival in Paris, PM Modi said India and France have reached an agreement for the use of UPI.

    PM Modi said Indian tourists will be able to make rupee payments using UPI from atop the Eiffel Tower.

    Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "In France, an agreement has been made for the use of India's UPI...It will be started from the Eiffel Tower, and now Indian tourists would be able to make payments in Rupees, through UPI, in the Eiffel Tower." 

    Last year, the National Payments Corporation Of India (NPCI), the umbrella organisation that offers UPI payments, signed an MoU with France's online payment system 'Lyra'.

    During his hour-long address to the Indian diaspora at La Seine Musicale that resonated with chants of "Modi, Modi" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai," PM Modi announced plans for the construction of a statue commemorating the revered Tamil philosopher Thiruvalluvar in the Cergy Prefecture later this year.

    Furthermore, PM Modi disclosed that France would now offer long-term five-year visas to students pursuing a master's degree in the country. Additionally, he shared the news of the establishment of a new Indian consulate in Marseille.

    Emphasizing India's status as a "model of diversity," PM Modi drew attention to a recent tribute by Wimbledon, where tennis icon Roger Federer was described as "Thalaiva" (a Tamil word for leader). This further underscored the global recognition of India's rich cultural heritage and its impact on various domains.

    "Who will not be proud to know that India has become the fifth largest economy from 10 in over nine years," Modi said and stressed that it would not take long for the country to become a USD 5 trillion economy.

    Recalling his connection with France dating back to 1981, PM Modi said he was the first member of Alliance Francaise Centre in Ahmedabad.

    "My attachment to France is quite old, and I can never forget it. Around 40 years ago, a cultural centre of France was started in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and the first member of that very centre is today talking to you," the prime minister said.

    After the event, PM Modi went to the Elysee Palace in Paris for a private dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2023, 8:38 AM IST
