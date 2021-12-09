PM Modi to visit Varanasi on Dec 13 to inaugurate Kashi-Vishwanath Corridor, BJP to hold cultural programmes

  • Facebook
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 9, 2021, 9:24 AM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi to open the Kashi-Vishwanath Corridor on December 13. The Bharatiya Janata Party has scheduled a slew of cultural events ahead of the Prime Minister's visit to the holy city, according to Tarun Chugh, the BJP's National General Secretary, at a recent news conference with Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy.
    Reddy stated that sharing the framework of planned programmes is a step towards accomplishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's objective. He said they had all been told since infancy that Kashi is a Mokshadayini city. We want to show everyone its lovely picture so that people may sit wherever and experience the cultural city of Kashi, he added.

    Tarun Chugh stated that it had been about 100 years since the Kashi Vishwanath temple was repaired and rebuilt. Every devotee who visits Kashi wonders what India's cultural capital might have been like. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi went here, he pledged to repair it. Chugh went on to say that today's Kashi is an example of excellent work done by our Prime Minister while keeping in mind the grandeur of culture, heritage, prayer, and people-to-people conversation. CM Yogi, as well as 3000 saints and dignitaries, will attend the occasion. This event will be broadcast live at 51,000 locations, most of which are Mandal units of the Bharatiya Janata Party. It will also be presented at large and well-known temples, monasteries, and educational institutions.

    On the 10th and 11th of December, Bharatiya Janata Party activists will undertake a cleanliness blitz in all temples and monasteries. The entire city of Kashi will be decked in the style of Diwali on December 12. The light and sound show, as well as other programmes, will continue until December 14.

    Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states will attend the event on the 13th, 14th, and 15th of December. PM Modi, JP Nadda, and Organization Minister BL Santosh will participate in a meeting where Chief Ministers will discuss welfare measures for the needy. After December 14, a programme will be organised every day. On December 17, Kashi will host a gathering of mayors from throughout the country. On December 23, a significant event on organic farming will be placed, with farmers and experts from around the country in attendance.

