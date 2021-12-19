PM Modi to visit poll-bound Goa today, to attend Liberation Day celebrations

The prime minister will also dedicate numerous development projects to the release, including the reconstructed Fort Aguada Jail Museum, the Super Speciality Block at Goa Medical College, and the Aviation Skill Development Center at Mopa Airport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Goa on Sunday to join the Goa Liberation Day celebrations at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Taleigao. According to a news release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Prime Minister will assist freedom warriors and veterans of 'Operation Vijay' during the occasion. The prime minister will also dedicate numerous development projects to the release, including the reconstructed Fort Aguada Jail Museum, the Super Speciality Block at Goa Medical College, and the Aviation Skill Development Center at Mopa Airport.

PM Modi will also lay the groundwork for the India International University of Legal Education and Research, which the Bar Council of India Trust will construct in Goa. The Prime Minister has made a concerted effort to modernise medical infrastructure and deliver world-class medical facilities throughout the country. Under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana programme, the Super Speciality Block at Goa Medical College and Hospital was erected at the cost of more than Rs. 380 crore.

The Goa Medical College and Hospital is the state's first cutting-edge super speciality hospital, providing high-end super speciality services. The hospital will provide specialised services such as angioplasty, bypass surgery, liver transplantation, kidney transplantation, dialysis, and so on. Notably, the New South Goa District Hospital, built at the cost of around Rs.220 crores, is outfitted with contemporary medical infrastructure, including OPD services in 33 specialities, the most recent diagnostic and laboratory capabilities, and services such as physiotherapy and audiometry.

The renovation of Aguada Fort Jail Museum as a Heritage Tourism destination via the Swadesh Darshan Scheme cost more than Rs. 28 crores. Before Goa's independence, Aguada Fort was used to imprison and torture freedom fighters. The Museum will highlight and honour the contributions and sacrifices of famous freedom fighters who battled for Goa's liberty. The Aviation Skill Development Center will be built near the new Mopa Airport at a cost of around Rs. 8.5 crore, would give training in 16 different job kinds. Trainees will find work at the Mopa Airport project once it becomes operational and at other airports in India and internationally.

To honour the Indian Armed Forces freeing Goa from Portuguese rule, the Prime Minister would also issue a Special Cover and Special Cancellation. The Prime Minister will also unveil 'My Stamp,' which depicts the Hutatma Smarak at Patradevi and honours the enormous sacrifices made by Goa Liberation Movement heroes. Furthermore, the Prime Minister will award prizes to the best Panchayat/Municipality, Swayampurna Mitras, and Swayampurna Goa Program recipients.

On December 19, Goa Liberation Day honours the victory of the Indian Armed Forces' 'Operation Vijay,' which liberated Goa from Portuguese rule.