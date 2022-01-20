  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi to virtually launch several infrastructure projects with Mauritius counterpart Jugnauth

    A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the execution of Small Development Projects will also be exchanged at the virtual conference, which is set to take place on January 20, according to the MEA.
     

    PM Modi to virtually launch several infrastructure projects with Mauritius counterpart Jugnauth gcw
    Author
    Asianet Newsable English
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 20, 2022, 9:50 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth will virtually open the India-assisted Social Housing Units project in Mauritius on Thursday. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, both leaders will jointly open the Social Housing Unit, Civil Service College, and 8MW Solar PV Farm projects in Mauritius. The agreement on the $190 million Line of Credit from India to Mauritius for the Metro Express Project and other infrastructure projects would be extended during the conference.

    A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the execution of Small Development Projects will also be exchanged at the virtual conference, which is set to take place on January 20, according to the MEA.

    This comes in the wake of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's tour to Indian Ocean countries such as Sri Lanka, Comoros, and the Maldives, during which the Chinese side disclosed several business initiatives.

    Mauritius is an essential aspect of India's "Neighborhood First" strategy, and New Delhi has provided funding for various initiatives on the African island nation. India also sent vaccinations and medical supplies to Mauritius during the early stages of the Covid-19 epidemic.

    Also Read | India becoming new, attractive investment destination for the world: PM Modi at World Economic Forum’s Davos

    Last February, India and Mauritius signed a free trade deal to make the island nation a centre for Indian investments in the area, and New Delhi offered a $100 million line of credit to cover purchases of defence gear. At the time, the two parties also agreed to lease a Dornier aircraft and a Dhruv advanced light helicopter for monitoring Mauritius' exclusive economic zone. The comprehensive economic cooperation and partnership agreement (CECPA) between India and Mauritius was the nation's first free trade pact with an African country.

    Also Read | PM Modi says start-ups backbone of new India, Jan 16 to be celebrated as 'National Start-up Day'

    Last Updated Jan 20, 2022, 9:50 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tamil Nadu DVAC raids 57 places linked to ex higher education minister AIADMK leader KP Anbalagan gcw

    Tamil Nadu: DVAC raids 57 places linked to ex-higher education minister, AIADMK leader KP Anbalagan

    PFI brainwashing college students in coastal Karnataka? College uniform issue snowballs into controversy-ycb

    PFI brainwashing college students in coastal Karnataka? College uniform issue snowballs into controversy

    Delhi Mumbai see dip in COVID-19 cases; Bengaluru, Kerala see rise in infections-dnm

    Delhi, Mumbai see dip in COVID-19 cases; Bengaluru, Kerala see rise in infections

    Punjab Election 2022: AAP launches scathing attack against Punjab CM over ED raids on his nephew, What if Channi's premises were...-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: AAP slams Punjab CM over ED raids on his nephew, ‘What if Channi’s premises were…’

    Bizarre incident: Tihar jail inmate swallows mobile phone to avoid getting caught; removed after endoscopy-dnm

    Bizarre incident: Tihar jail inmate swallows mobile phone to avoid getting caught; removed after endoscopy

    Recent Stories

    Tamil Nadu DVAC raids 57 places linked to ex higher education minister AIADMK leader KP Anbalagan gcw

    Tamil Nadu: DVAC raids 57 places linked to ex-higher education minister, AIADMK leader KP Anbalagan

    Hollywood Jamie Spears used to spy on Britney Spears using secret listening device, reveals ex-FBI agent drb

    Jamie Spears used to spy on Britney Spears using secret listening device, reveals ex-FBI agent

    Russia to be held accountable if it invades Ukraine will be a disaster says US President Joe Biden gcw

    Russia to be held accountable if it invades Ukraine, will be a disaster, says US President Joe Biden

    Did you know Lata Mangeshkar once refused to accept Filmfare award; here's what happened next RCB

    Did you know Lata Mangeshkar once refused to accept Filmfare award; here's what happened next

    Newly married? Want to impress your future in-laws? Follow these 5 steps RCB

    Newly married? Want to impress your future in-laws? Follow these 5 steps

    Recent Videos

    Explained True magnitude of the Tonga volcano eruption and what may happen next

    Explained: True magnitude of the Tonga volcano eruption and what may happen next

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Cannot blame defence line; midfield and forwards also need to work hard - NEUFC's Khalid Jamil on OFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Cannot blame defence line; midfield and forwards also need to work hard - NEUFC's Khalid Jamil

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Netaji ne badi koshish kari, says Akhilesh Yadav on Aparna joining BJP-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Netaji ne badi koshish kari, says Akhilesh Yadav on Aparna joining BJP

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC is not just building a team for this year, so it's just a start - Anshul Katiyar on win against NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC is not just building a team for this year, so it's just a start - Anshul Katiyar

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs OFC, Match Highlights (Game 64): Odisha FC keeps playoffs hopes alive with win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 64): Odisha FC keeps playoffs hopes alive with win over NorthEast United

    Video Icon