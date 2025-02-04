Freebies, pollution, education or healthcare? Top 5 issues that will decide Delhi Assembly polls

Delhi Election 2025: As Delhi votes on February 5, AAP is aiming for a third term while the BJP is hoping to break its 23-year streak of defeats in the national capital. Who will Delhi vote for? A look at five key issues that will play the decider.

As Delhi is all set to go to polls on February 5, the political landscape is buzzing with promises, strategies, and manifestos. With the narrative focused around ‘freebies’, the three major political contenders – AAP, BJP and Congress – have unveiled their manifestos, promising welfare initiatives like free electricity, cash transfers for women, and healthcare benefits, targeting key voter concerns and their vision for the national capital.

The AAP introduced promises aimed at the youth, the elderly, Dalits, priests, Purvanchalis, slum dwellers, and the most important section in Delhi - the middle class - all in a bid to fight anti-incumbency, and other challenges like unfulfilled promises, and development issues.

The support from first-time voters, which was one of the biggest reasons for the AAP's victory in 2013, making Congress almost irrelevant, is also no longer in play.

All three parties emphasise welfare initiatives like free electricity, cash transfers for women, and healthcare benefits, but their approaches differ in scope and scale. What will appeal more to Delhi's voters?

Here are five factors that are likely to play a decisive role.

Freebies

Both AAP and BJP have gone all out with their promises to attract voters. While AAP has emphasised free electricity, water, and cash transfers, BJP has not only matched the promises but also tried to counter with a more middle-class-friendly budget and the promise of tax exemptions. Over 67% of households belong to the middle class, and cannot be ignored electorally.

BJP's manifesto, titled 'Vikasit Dilli Sankalp Patra', also promises Mahila Samridhi Yojana, expansion of Ayushman Bharat Scheme, Rs 10 lakh health insurance for senior citizens and economically disadvantaged families. Other promises include free electricity for up to 200 units, Rs 500 subsidies on LPG cylinders, including a free cylinder during festivals like Holi and Diwali.

The middle-class voter, which forms a large part of the voters in Delhi, may now tilt towards the BJP with the recent Budget announcement.

Yamuna and Cleanliness

An important issue that was raked up this year ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections is the polluted Yamuna River and the lack of cleanliness and proper sewer systems in the national capital.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath, a star campaigner for the BJP, slammed the AAP for being unable to clean the Yamuna despite its promise to clean it by 2025. The BJP, in its final part of ‘Sankalp Patra’, has promised to clean the Yamuna within three years. Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal acknowledged that he failed to clean the Yamuna River as promised and alleged that Haryana had “poisoned” the Yamuna so that “people die and AAP is blamed”. However, he has assured the river would be completely cleaned in two to three years.

Education

AAP introduced Dr Ambedkar Samman Scholarship Yojana for Dalit students aspiring for international education. The scholarship will cover tuition fees, travel expenses, and accommodation costs.

BJP has promised Rs 1,000 per month for SC students in ITIs and polytechnics and also promises to provide Rs 15,000 assistance to students preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and other state civil service exams. BJP has promised free education from Kindergarten (KG) to Postgraduate (PG) levels for economically disadvantaged students in Delhi, if voted to power in the national capital

On the other hand, the Congress has its third guarantee scheme called 'Yuva Udaan Yojana', promising to give a monthly stipend of Rs 8,500 to educated unemployed youth in Delhi for one year, if the party won the next month's Assembly polls.

Women

Women make up 48% of India’s population, and their electoral influence is becoming increasingly apparent. With over 71.7 lakh women voters in the national capital, women are emerging as a crucial demographic for political parties. In their attempt to woo them, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has pledged to double the monthly cash transfer under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,100 if re-elected. Similarly, the BJP has made a comparable commitment of Rs 2,500 per month.

The Face

While Arvind Kejriwal is the clear CM candidate and face of AAP, BJP continues to seek votes under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, without yet announcing a CM candidate for Delhi.

Kejriwal has repeatedly taunted the BJP over the uncertainty surrounding their CM choice. However, PM Modi, BJP's most prominent figure in every election, is banking on his vision to fast-track Delhi’s development to secure a win for the party.

