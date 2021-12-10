  • Facebook
    PM Modi to inaugurate Saryu Nahar National Project in UP's Balrampur on December 11

    According to the announcement, the project was brought under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana in 2016 to be completed it on time.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 10, 2021, 10:26 AM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Saryu Nahar National Project in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur at roughly 1 pm on Saturday (December 11, 2021). According to a release published by the Prime Minister's Office on Friday, work on the project began in 1978. Still, it was delayed owing to a lack of consistency in budgetary support, interdepartmental coordination, and sufficient monitoring, and it was not finished even after almost four decades.

    According to the PMO, the Prime Minister's vision for farmer welfare and development and his resolve to prioritise long-pending initiatives of national importance drew much-needed attention to the project.

    According to the announcement, the project was brought under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana in 2016 to be completed it on time. In this endeavour, novel options for new land acquisition to build new canals and fill important gaps in the project were discovered and settled existing lawsuits connected to past land purchases. Because of the enhanced attention on the project, it was finished in less than four years.

    Also Read | PM Modi to visit Varanasi on Dec 13 to inaugurate Kashi-Vishwanath Corridor, BJP to hold cultural programmes

    Notably, the Saryu Nahar National Project has a total cost of more than Rs 9,800 crore, of which more than Rs 4,600 crore has been budgeted in the previous four years. It also includes the interconnection of five rivers—Ghaghara, Saryu, Rapti, Banganga, and Rohini—to guarantee the best use of the region's water resources.

    This project would offer guaranteed water for irrigation of more than 14 lakh hectares of land, benefiting about 29 lakh farmers from over 6200 communities. It would help nine Eastern Uttar Pradesh districts: Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Gonda, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur, and Maharajganj.

    Meanwhile, on December 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi to inaugurate the Kashi-Vishwanath Corridor. The Bharatiya Janata Party has planned a host of cultural activities in advance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the holy city.

