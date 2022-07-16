PM Modi to inaugurate Buldelkhand Expressway today; 5 things you should know about it

The PM stated ahead of the inauguration that July 16 will be a wonderful day for the people of the Bundelkhand area since they will receive a'state-of-the-art highway' that will help the local economy and connectivity as it runs through seven districts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate the 296-kilometer-long Bundelkhand Expressway, which cost roughly Rs 14,850 crore to build. He will cut the ribbon on the highway at Kaitheri village, Orai tehsil, Jalaun district, Uttar Pradesh. The PM stated ahead of the inauguration that July 16 will be a wonderful day for the people of the Bundelkhand area since they will receive a'state-of-the-art highway' that will help the local economy and connectivity as it runs through seven districts.

Here are 5 things you need to know about it

On February 29, 2020, Prime Minister Modi lay the groundwork for the building of this highway at Chitrakoot. The project was completed in 28 months, eight months ahead of schedule.

The expressway is now four lanes wide, although it may be enlarged to six lanes. The Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority built it for roughly Rs 14,850 crore (UPEIDA).

The highway runs from NH-35 at Bharatkoop in Chitrakoot district to near Kudrail in Etawah district, where it joins the Agra-Lucknow expressway. The Agra-Lucknow highway and the Yamuna expressway would connect the Bundelkhand region to Delhi. Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Auraiya, and Etawah are all served by the expressway.

The highway will improve connectivity in the Bundelkhand region while also boosting economic growth, leading in the creation of thousands of employment for locals, according to the Prime Minister's Office. Industrial corridors are also being built beside the highway in the Banda and Jalaun districts. The corridor construction has already begun.

The highway will have 286 minor bridges, 18 large bridges, and four rail bridges. Six toll plazas, nine flyovers, seven ramp plazas, and 224 underpasses will also be built.

Following the advice of the Ground Water Department, rainwater collecting provisions have been established every 500 metres, and 7 lakh trees will be planted along the highway.

