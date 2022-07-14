Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Villages have helipads but no roads...' Bombay HC raps Maha govt

    Hearing a suo motu case based on media reports about young girls in Satara district of the state using a boat to cross the Koyna dam and then walking through forests to reach their schools, a bench comprising Justices SD Kulkarni and PB Varale said that villages have helipads but no bridges or roads.

    Villages have helipads but no roads Bombay HC raps Maharashtra govt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jul 14, 2022, 2:12 PM IST

    The Bombay High Court on Thursday came down hard upon the Maharashtra government over its inability to provide basic amenities like roads and bridges in its villages.

    Hearing a suo motu case based on media reports about young girls in the Satara district of the state using a boat to cross the Koyna dam and then walking through forests to reach their schools, a bench comprising Justices SD Kulkarni and PB Varale said that villages have helipads but no bridges or roads.

    Also Read: Maharashtra govt reduces VAT on petrol, diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3 per litre

    The court had taken note of the hardships faced by the students, especially the fact that they had to traverse four kilometres through a dense forest inhabited by wild animals.

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hails from a village in the Satara district. Coincidentally, there are two helipads in the chief minister's village. 

    The bench noted that while it was not against helipads being built in villages, it wanted to see roads being built for children so that they could go to school or college.

    The bench asked the state government to ensure that road facilities are provided to the students and that a permanent solution be found for such issues. 

    The justices hoped that secretaries of government departments, including those from the state finance department, education department, social justice department and rural development department, would work together to take positive steps.

    The court asked the state government t submit a report detailing the solutions to such issues by August 30, along with an affidavit filed by an officer of the rank of deputy secretary. 

    Also Read: Modi government, NITI Aayog get pat on the back from the UN

    Also Read: 'Jumlajeevi' to 'taanashah': Here's a list of words barred in the Parliament

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2022, 2:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru to witness power cut on July 14, 15; know list of affected regions - adt

    Bengaluru to witness power cut on July 14, 15; know list of affected regions

    Nasal spray reduces Covid viral load by 94 per cent: Lancet study - adt

    Nasal spray reduces Covid viral load by 94 per cent: Lancet study

    Opposition slams Parliament language gag order says PM is afraid gcw

    Opposition slams Parliament language gag order, says PM is afraid

    IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Mumbai for next 24 hours issues red alert for various districts gcw

    IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Mumbai for next 24 hours, issues red alert for various districts

    India at 75: Story of Mathangini Hazra, who dared to face bullets for freedom

    India@75: Story of Mathangini Hazra, who dared to face bullets for freedom

    Recent Stories

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022, Lords/London/2nd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Lord's ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    Bengaluru to witness power cut on July 14, 15; know list of affected regions - adt

    Bengaluru to witness power cut on July 14, 15; know list of affected regions

    Good Luck Jerry: Janhvi Kapoor plays drug supplier from Bihar; later takes over Punjab RBA

    Good Luck Jerry: Janhvi Kapoor plays drug supplier from Bihar; later takes over Punjab

    Nasal spray reduces Covid viral load by 94 per cent: Lancet study - adt

    Nasal spray reduces Covid viral load by 94 per cent: Lancet study

    IND vs WI 2022: India squad for T20Is against Windies/West Indies announced; Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah unavailable-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022: India squad for T20Is announced; Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah unavailable

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru snt

    India@75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru

    Video Icon
    Mamata Banerjee serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    VIDEO: Mamata serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    India@75: Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi snt

    India@75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March snt

    India@75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March

    Video Icon