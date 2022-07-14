'Villages have helipads but no roads...' Bombay HC raps Maha govt

Hearing a suo motu case based on media reports about young girls in Satara district of the state using a boat to cross the Koyna dam and then walking through forests to reach their schools, a bench comprising Justices SD Kulkarni and PB Varale said that villages have helipads but no bridges or roads.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday came down hard upon the Maharashtra government over its inability to provide basic amenities like roads and bridges in its villages.

Hearing a suo motu case based on media reports about young girls in the Satara district of the state using a boat to cross the Koyna dam and then walking through forests to reach their schools, a bench comprising Justices SD Kulkarni and PB Varale said that villages have helipads but no bridges or roads.

Also Read: Maharashtra govt reduces VAT on petrol, diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3 per litre

The court had taken note of the hardships faced by the students, especially the fact that they had to traverse four kilometres through a dense forest inhabited by wild animals.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hails from a village in the Satara district. Coincidentally, there are two helipads in the chief minister's village.

The bench noted that while it was not against helipads being built in villages, it wanted to see roads being built for children so that they could go to school or college.

The bench asked the state government to ensure that road facilities are provided to the students and that a permanent solution be found for such issues.

The justices hoped that secretaries of government departments, including those from the state finance department, education department, social justice department and rural development department, would work together to take positive steps.

The court asked the state government t submit a report detailing the solutions to such issues by August 30, along with an affidavit filed by an officer of the rank of deputy secretary.

Also Read: Modi government, NITI Aayog get pat on the back from the UN

Also Read: 'Jumlajeevi' to 'taanashah': Here's a list of words barred in the Parliament