    Karnataka Election 2023: DK Shivakumar slams state govt after HC dismisses plea in corruption case

    Shivakumar, who had questioned the State government's move, had filed an application saying that the Karnataka government's order for the CBI probe was wrong. Hearing the arguments of both sides, the single-judge bench led by Justice Natarajan dismissed the petition.

    Karnataka Election 2023: DK Shivakumar slams state govt after HC dismisses plea in corruption case
    First Published Apr 21, 2023, 12:36 PM IST

    Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Friday (April 21) said that his transactions are transparent in all the documents he submitted to the Election Commission, Income Tax, ED, Lokayukta and CBI. This comes a day after the High Court dismissed Congress leader DK Shivakumar plea challenging the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government's decision seeking a CBI probe into the disproportionate assets case against him.

    Speaking to reporters, "All my papers are transparent whatever I have filled to the Election Commission, Income Tax, ED, Lokayukta and CBI. They are trying to interpret it in a different format.

    "They want to create problems for me, and they are harassing me. Notices have been given to me by the income tax department. I don't want to talk about law/court matters. I am ready to face whatever they give," he added.

    On Thursday, the Karnataka High Court dismissed DK Shivakumar's plea challenging the state government's decision seeking a CBI probe into the disproportionate assets case against him.

    Shivakumar, who had questioned the State government's move, had filed an application saying that the Karnataka government's order for the CBI probe was wrong. Hearing the arguments of both sides, the single-judge bench led by Justice Natarajan dismissed the petition.

    In 2019, the BS Yeddyurappa government sanctioned an investigation against DK Shivakumar. At that time, the CBI registered an FIR with the permission of the state government. Based on this case, the bench headed by Natarajan dismissed the petition filed by DK Shivakumar.

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2023, 12:36 PM IST
