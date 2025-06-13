Israeli airstrikes killed five in Tabriz and damaged Iran’s Natanz nuclear site on Friday. Israel also claims to have neutralised senior Revolutionary Guard officials, escalating regional tensions amid rising fears of broader conflict.

At least five people were killed and 12 others injured after Israeli missiles struck the Iranian city of Tabriz in East Azerbaijan province early Friday, according to Iranian state media.

The airstrikes also ignited a major fire at Tabriz International Airport, with visuals showing thick black smoke billowing from the facility.

The attack on Tabriz was part of a larger wave of Israeli military operations across Iran, reportedly targeting nuclear and military infrastructure in what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described earlier as “Operation Rising Lion.”

Tabriz airport on fire after Israeli strike

Iranian news agency Mehr shared videos of the Tabriz airport engulfed in flames, captioned “Tabriz airport now.”

Emergency services rushed to the site as firefighters attempted to contain the blaze. Authorities have not confirmed if the airport was an intentional target.

Natanz nuclear facility targeted again

Iranian state television reported that Israel also struck the Natanz nuclear facility in central Iran, a site critical to Iran's uranium enrichment program. “Minutes ago, the Zionist regime targeted Natanz again,” the report said.

However, the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran said the damage was mostly limited to surface structures. “Most of the damage is on the surface level,” said agency spokesperson Behrouz Kamalvandi, noting there were no casualties at the underground site where Iran's enrichment centrifuges are located.

Top Iranian Revolutionary Guards 'neutralised'

In a significant escalation, Israel’s Defence Ministry announced that its airstrikes had "neutralised" most of the top leadership of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards’ Air Force while they were meeting in an underground command centre.

“The defence minister was informed that most of the Revolutionary Guard Air Force leadership was neutralised while convening at their underground headquarters,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Revolutionary Guards Air Force oversees Iran's airspace and manages its long-range missile arsenal, playing a pivotal role in Tehran’s regional military influence.

Ongoing conflict and rising tensions

The strikes come a day after Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu vowed to eliminate what he described as an "existential threat" from Iran’s nuclear and missile programs. Friday’s attacks are being seen as a significant escalation in the already tense Israel-Iran standoff, following months of proxy warfare and diplomatic breakdowns.

Iran has yet to formally respond to the fresh wave of strikes, but analysts warn of possible retaliatory moves that could further destabilize the region.