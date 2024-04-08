Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    PM Modi's degree: Supreme Court rejects AAP leader Sanjay Singh's plea to quash summons

    In August last year, the Supreme Court dismissed Kejriwal's plea contesting the High Court's refusal to suspend the criminal defamation proceedings initiated by the university. The High Court had turned down Kejriwal and Singh's petition for an interim suspension on the criminal defamation case.

    PM Modi's degree: Supreme Court rejects AAP leader Sanjay Singh's plea to quash summons AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 8, 2024, 1:25 PM IST

    The Supreme Court on Monday (April 8) refused to stay the defamation summons issued against AAP MP Sanjay Singh for questioning the degree of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier, the AAP leader had challenged the summons issued by a Gujarat court in the defamation case filed by Gujarat University.

    The defamation case against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP MP Sanjay Singh, filed by Gujarat University registrar Piyush Patel, comes from comments made after the Gujarat High Court overturned a Chief Information Commissioner's decision to disclose Prime Minister Narendra Modi's educational records under the RTI Act.

    Aam Aadmi Party kicks off 'Jail Ka Jawaab Vote Se' campaign for Lok Sabha elections 2024

    In January, the Supreme Court paused the trial court proceedings on the defamation complaint filed by Gujarat University against Kejriwal and Singh. During the proceedings, Sanjay Singh requested the case's transfer outside Gujarat, preferably to Kolkata, which the Supreme Court considered.

    The apex court directed the Gujarat High Court to decide on AAP leaders' plea to annul the summonses from the trial court within four weeks.

    In August last year, the Supreme Court dismissed Kejriwal's plea contesting the High Court's refusal to suspend the criminal defamation proceedings initiated by the university. The High Court had turned down Kejriwal and Singh's petition for an interim suspension on the criminal defamation case.

    Gujarat shocker: Shop in Vadodara sells samosas filled with 'cow meat'; owners arrested

    A Gujarat metropolitan court had earlier summoned Kejriwal and Singh based on their purportedly "sarcastic" and "derogatory" remarks concerning Modi's academic credentials.

    Last Updated Apr 8, 2024, 1:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gujarat shocker: Shop in Vadodara sells samosas filled with 'cow meat'; owners arrested

    Gujarat shocker: Shop in Vadodara sells samosas filled with 'cow meat'; owners arrested

    Supreme Court issues notice to Centre over alleged neglect in drought-relief funds for Karnataka vkp

    Supreme Court issues notice to Centre over alleged neglect in drought-relief funds for Karnataka

    Delhi HC slams petitioner who sought directions to sack Arvind Kejriwal from CM post, says it was filed for publicity anr

    Delhi HC slams petitioner who sought sacking of Arvind Kejriwal from CM post, says it was filed for ‘publicity

    LS polls 2024: Dingaleshwara Swamiji announces independent candidacy from Dharwad constituency vkp

    Lok Sabha polls 2024: Dingaleshwar Swamiji to contest as independent candidate from Dharwad; Here's why

    Aam Aadmi Party kicks off 'Jail Ka Jawaab Vote Se' campaign for Lok Sabha elections 2024 AJR

    Aam Aadmi Party kicks off 'Jail Ka Jawaab Vote Se' campaign for Lok Sabha elections 2024

    Recent Stories

    Gujarat shocker: Shop in Vadodara sells samosas filled with 'cow meat'; owners arrested

    Gujarat shocker: Shop in Vadodara sells samosas filled with 'cow meat'; owners arrested

    SEXY photos: Kim Kardashian flaunts cleavage, perfect curves in HOT bold bikini RBA

    SEXY photos: Kim Kardashian flaunts cleavage, perfect curves in HOT bold bikini

    Gold prices in India at all-time high of Rs 71,000 for the first time check new prices gcw

    Gold prices rises in India, touches Rs 71,000 for first time

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Will Jasmin Jaffar manage new captaincy? rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Will Jasmin Jaffar manage new captaincy?

    Supreme Court issues notice to Centre over alleged neglect in drought-relief funds for Karnataka vkp

    Supreme Court issues notice to Centre over alleged neglect in drought-relief funds for Karnataka

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon