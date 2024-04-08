PM Modi's degree: Supreme Court rejects AAP leader Sanjay Singh's plea to quash summons

In August last year, the Supreme Court dismissed Kejriwal's plea contesting the High Court's refusal to suspend the criminal defamation proceedings initiated by the university. The High Court had turned down Kejriwal and Singh's petition for an interim suspension on the criminal defamation case.

The Supreme Court on Monday (April 8) refused to stay the defamation summons issued against AAP MP Sanjay Singh for questioning the degree of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier, the AAP leader had challenged the summons issued by a Gujarat court in the defamation case filed by Gujarat University.

The defamation case against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP MP Sanjay Singh, filed by Gujarat University registrar Piyush Patel, comes from comments made after the Gujarat High Court overturned a Chief Information Commissioner's decision to disclose Prime Minister Narendra Modi's educational records under the RTI Act.

In January, the Supreme Court paused the trial court proceedings on the defamation complaint filed by Gujarat University against Kejriwal and Singh. During the proceedings, Sanjay Singh requested the case's transfer outside Gujarat, preferably to Kolkata, which the Supreme Court considered.

The apex court directed the Gujarat High Court to decide on AAP leaders' plea to annul the summonses from the trial court within four weeks.

A Gujarat metropolitan court had earlier summoned Kejriwal and Singh based on their purportedly "sarcastic" and "derogatory" remarks concerning Modi's academic credentials.