    PM Modi's 72nd birthday: Delhi restaurant to launch '56-inch Modi ji' thali

    ARDOR 2.0 restaurant located in Connaught Place Delhi has come up with this unique idea. The restaurant will be presenting the big-sized thali having 56 items with the customer having the choice of opting veg and non-veg food.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 16, 2022, 12:19 PM IST

    A Delhi-based restaurant is all set to launch a 'thali' dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on September 17.

    ARDOR 2.0 restaurant located in Connaught Place Delhi has come up with this unique idea. "I admire PM Modi Ji so much; he is the pride of our nation, and we want to present something special for his birthday, so we decided to introduce this gigantic thali, which we have termed the '56inch Modi Ji' thali," said restaurant owner Sumit Kalara to ANI.

    Also Read | From traditional headgears to regional stoles, how PM Narendra Modi went global with local styles

    He further said, "We want him to come here and eat, and we want to give him this thali. But because we are unable to do so for security concerns, this is for all of his ardent supporters. Come and appreciate this thali, please." Customers will have the opportunity to win prizes by purchasing the customised thali.

    "Yes, we made the decision to provide some prizes with this thali. We would offer any two people from a pair with 8.5 lakh rupees if they finish this thali in 40 minutes. Additionally, the lucky winner or couple will receive a trip to Kedarnath among those who dine with us between September 17 and 26 and eat this thali because it is one of Prime Minister Modi Ji's favourite locations," said the owner of Ardor 2.0.

    Also Read | PM Modi to release cheetahs to Kuno National Park: Here's all you need to know

    This year, PM Modi will be in Madhya Pradesh on his birthday where he will release eight cheetahs being brought from Namibia into the Kuno National Park. The wild cats were declared extinct in the country in the 1950s. To celebrate Prime Minister Modi's birthday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stated that it will hold a number of events nationwide under the banner of "Seva Pakhwada" from September 17 to October 2.

    Last Updated Sep 16, 2022, 12:19 PM IST
    Meet the eight Namibian cheetahs that will purr in India

    Once a dreaded dacoit, Ramesh Sikarwar is today a 'Cheetah Mitra'

    Delhi liquor scam: Fresh ED raids at over 3 dozen places in multiple states, check details

    PM Modi to release cheetahs to Kuno National Park: Here's all you need to know

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: After one-day break, Congress to resume rally from Kerala's Kollam today

    Meet the eight Namibian cheetahs that will purr in India

    Cristiano Ronaldo 'happy' to be back on scoring sheet; fans await Man United icon's 700th club career goal

    'Constant embarrassment': Putin laughs as Pak PM struggles to wear headphones during SCO Summit

    Nick Jonas' Kerala connection: Singer's link with Kumarakom, Kottayam district - Fans should know

    Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan’s show to premiere on THIS date; here’s when and where you can watch it

