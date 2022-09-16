PM Modi's 72nd birthday: Delhi restaurant to launch '56-inch Modi ji' thali

ARDOR 2.0 restaurant located in Connaught Place Delhi has come up with this unique idea. The restaurant will be presenting the big-sized thali having 56 items with the customer having the choice of opting veg and non-veg food.

A Delhi-based restaurant is all set to launch a ‘thali’ dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on September 17. ARDOR 2.0 restaurant located in Connaught Place Delhi, will be presenting the big-sized thali having 56 items with the customer having the choice of opting veg and non-veg food.

ARDOR 2.0 restaurant located in Connaught Place Delhi has come up with this unique idea. "I admire PM Modi Ji so much; he is the pride of our nation, and we want to present something special for his birthday, so we decided to introduce this gigantic thali, which we have termed the '56inch Modi Ji' thali," said restaurant owner Sumit Kalara to ANI.

He further said, "We want him to come here and eat, and we want to give him this thali. But because we are unable to do so for security concerns, this is for all of his ardent supporters. Come and appreciate this thali, please." Customers will have the opportunity to win prizes by purchasing the customised thali.

"Yes, we made the decision to provide some prizes with this thali. We would offer any two people from a pair with 8.5 lakh rupees if they finish this thali in 40 minutes. Additionally, the lucky winner or couple will receive a trip to Kedarnath among those who dine with us between September 17 and 26 and eat this thali because it is one of Prime Minister Modi Ji's favourite locations," said the owner of Ardor 2.0.

This year, PM Modi will be in Madhya Pradesh on his birthday where he will release eight cheetahs being brought from Namibia into the Kuno National Park. The wild cats were declared extinct in the country in the 1950s. To celebrate Prime Minister Modi's birthday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stated that it will hold a number of events nationwide under the banner of "Seva Pakhwada" from September 17 to October 2.