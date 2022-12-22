Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Money laundering case: Jacqueline Fernandez withdraws plea for travelling abroad; here's why

    Fernandez is accused in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case also involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. She had sought permission to travel to Bahrain to visit her mother from December 23 to January 5.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 22, 2022, 5:10 PM IST

    Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Thursday (December 22) withdrew her plea from the Delhi Court, in which she had sought permission to travel abroad. This decision comes after the court's objections in the matter heard on December 22. The court observed that Fernandez cannot be allowed to go abroad at "such a crucial stage."

    "You can withdraw the application and let the question of charge first be decided. Otherwise, I will pass a judicial order," the judge reportedly said. Fernandez later had a discussion with her lawyers and informed the court that she was withdrawing her application.

    Earlier on Tuesday, the court had sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to the plea. Responding to the actor's plea, ED also spoke against it and said, "She is a foreign national. Though she has her career here, she can make her career somewhere else (also)."

    Fernandez is accused in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case also involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. She had sought permission to travel to Bahrain to visit her mother from December 23 to January 5.

    Fernandez, who appeared before the special court recently, was earlier permitted by the Delhi High Court on May 31 this year to travel abroad for the IIFA awards subject to certain conditions.

    The court had also directed the ED to take possession of 26 cars linked to Sukesh and his actor wife Leena Maria. The agency alleged in the court that the vehicles were purchased from the proceeds of crime.

    On November 15, the court had granted regular bail to the actress who has not been arrested in the case yet. On August 31, it had taken cognizance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the ED and asked Fernandez to appear before the court.

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2022, 5:10 PM IST
