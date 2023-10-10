Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    PM Modi praises Indian athletes, asks them to be ambassadors for drug-free nation

    PM Modi wholeheartedly commended the Indian athletes for their remarkable performance at the Asian Games, where they secured a total of 107 medals, including an impressive 28 gold medals, marking India's best-ever showing at the Games.

    PM Modi praises Indian athletes, asks them to be ambassadors for drug-free nation AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 10, 2023, 6:38 PM IST

    In a significant address to the victorious Indian athletes of the recent Asian Games, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (October 10) urged them to harness their influence and prestige to champion a drug-free India. His impactful video message resonated across the nation, emphasizing the pivotal role these athletes can play in promoting a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.

    PM Modi wholeheartedly commended the Indian athletes for their remarkable performance at the Asian Games, where they secured a total of 107 medals, including an impressive 28 gold medals, marking India's best-ever showing at the Games.

    Vivo PMLA case: ED makes four arrests in money laundering investigation

    He expressed immense pride in their achievements and extended his heartfelt congratulations to the medalists.

    Yet, PM Modi's message transcended mere felicitations. He underscored the critical significance of athletes as advocates for a healthy, drug-free way of life. Recognizing their substantial influence and the admiration they command, particularly among the youth, he emphasized that these athletes occupy a unique position to inspire and cultivate a culture of well-being that unequivocally rejects the use of illicit substances.

    'Modi miracle': Former Israeli intelligence chief optimistic about India's role in brokering peace with Hamas

    Additionally, PM Modi shed light on the government's persistent efforts to combat drug abuse. He called upon not only the athletes but also the general public to join these endeavors and contribute to the eradication of this societal menace.

    As part of a collective movement, he suggested that every citizen has a role to play in this mission, underscoring the importance of a united effort in building a drug-free India.

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2023, 6:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Veteran economist and Nobel laureate Amartya Sen passes away at 89 AJR

    Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen's daughter rubbishes reports of her father's death; check details

    Vivo PMLA case: ED makes four arrests in money laundering investigation AJR

    Vivo PMLA case: ED makes four arrests in money laundering investigation

    Kerala: SC dismisses plea seeking permission to donate food at Sabarimala rkn

    Kerala: SC dismisses plea seeking permission to donate food at Sabarimala

    Modi miracle Former Israeli intelligence chief optimistic about India's role in brokering peace with Hamas snt

    'Modi miracle': Former Israeli intelligence chief optimistic about India's role in brokering peace with Hamas

    Kerala likely to receive heavy rainfall; IMD issues yellow alert in 7 districts today rkn

    Kerala likely to receive heavy rainfall; IMD issues yellow alert in 7 districts today

    Recent Stories

    AI Conducts Crypto Forecasts For Dogecoin And Scorpion Casino Token

    AI Conducts Crypto Forecasts For Dogecoin And Scorpion Casino Token

    ChatGPTs Top Crypto Picks: Ethereum, Solana & SCORP Token

    ChatGPT’s Top Crypto Picks: Ethereum, Solana & SCORP Token

    Crypto Price Prediction: Can Scorpion Casino Token Beat PEPE and FLOKi to $1? 

    Crypto Price Prediction: Can Scorpion Casino Token Beat PEPE and FLOKi to $1? 

    'Woke up with bomb sounds around me...' Nushrratt Bharuccha recounts Israel-Hamas war ordeal (WATCH)RKK

    'Woke up with bomb sounds around me...' Nushrratt Bharuccha recounts Israel-Hamas war ordeal (WATCH)

    cricket Happy Birthday Hardik Pandya: 10 quotes from the Indian all-rounder osf

    Happy Birthday Hardik Pandya: 10 quotes from the Indian all-rounder

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon