PM Modi praises Indian athletes, asks them to be ambassadors for drug-free nation

PM Modi wholeheartedly commended the Indian athletes for their remarkable performance at the Asian Games, where they secured a total of 107 medals, including an impressive 28 gold medals, marking India's best-ever showing at the Games.

In a significant address to the victorious Indian athletes of the recent Asian Games, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (October 10) urged them to harness their influence and prestige to champion a drug-free India. His impactful video message resonated across the nation, emphasizing the pivotal role these athletes can play in promoting a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.

He expressed immense pride in their achievements and extended his heartfelt congratulations to the medalists.

Yet, PM Modi's message transcended mere felicitations. He underscored the critical significance of athletes as advocates for a healthy, drug-free way of life. Recognizing their substantial influence and the admiration they command, particularly among the youth, he emphasized that these athletes occupy a unique position to inspire and cultivate a culture of well-being that unequivocally rejects the use of illicit substances.

Additionally, PM Modi shed light on the government's persistent efforts to combat drug abuse. He called upon not only the athletes but also the general public to join these endeavors and contribute to the eradication of this societal menace.

As part of a collective movement, he suggested that every citizen has a role to play in this mission, underscoring the importance of a united effort in building a drug-free India.