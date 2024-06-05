BREAKING: PM Modi likely to take oath for third time on June 8 after NDA's LS polls victory

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to take oath for his third term on June 8, following the BJP's victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. While the BJP-led NDA secured 292 seats, falling 32 short of the majority mark, alliances with parties like JDU and TDP are expected to facilitate government formation. The ceremony comes after discussions in Delhi to strategize political moves.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 5, 2024, 1:06 PM IST

    A day after the Lok Sabha Election 2024 results were declared, reports suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to take oath for the third time on June 8th. 'The formation of the NDA government and the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are likely to take place on June 8th,' said the ANI news agency.

    The Election Commission of India has announced the results for all Lok Sabha constituencies. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 240 of the 543 seats, while the Congress won 99 seats.

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 results explained: How marginal drop in BJP vote share led to massive dent in tally

    Although the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has comfortably surpassed the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha, this is the first time since 2014 that the BJP has fallen short of the magic number on its own.

    The NDA is set to form a government with the huge support of JDU and TDP, who have announced their support for the alliance.

    'Badhaai ho': Israel PM congratulates PM Modi on historic 3rd term, hopes ties with India surge 'new heights'

    The INDIA bloc fell short of 39 seats to reach the magic number, with the Congress party earning 99 seats. Prime Minister Modi is set to take oath for the third term on June 8th, as per the sources. However, meetings held in Delhi by the two different alliances, NDA and INDIA, will set forth the political strategies to form the government. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has already reached Delhi to attend the NDA meeting to discuss the plans of the Modi 3.0 government.

