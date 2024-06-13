PM Modi directs deployment of full spectrum of counter-terror capabilities in J&K after review meeting

PM Modi chaired review meeting on the situation in J&K with NSA and other officials. He asked them to deploy the full spectrum of our counter-terror capabilities. He also spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed deploying security forces and counter-terror operations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken decisive steps in response to the escalating situation in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), as reported by news agency ANI.

Following a high-level review meeting chaired by the Prime Minister himself, he instructed National Security Advisor (NSA) and other top officials to mobilize the entirety of the nation's counter-terror capabilities.

Prime Minister Modi also engaged with Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the immediate deployment of security forces and intensified counter-terror operations in the region. Additionally, he communicated with J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to assess and strategize in light of the prevailing circumstances.

On June 9, a 53-seat bus carrying pilgrims in the Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district fell into a gorge after terrorists opened fire on it. The bus carrying pilgrims mainly from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi plunged into a deep gorge, killing nine people, including three women, and injuring another 33.

Additionally, on Tuesday night, a gunfight erupted when terrorists attacked a joint checkpoint of police and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, injuring five Army soldiers and one police officer. The attack unfolded at a joint checkpoint of the police and Rashtriya Rifles at an army base in Chattargala area, bordering the Sarthal area of the Kathua district. According to an Indian Express report, the terrorists also hurled a grenade at the checkpoint, causing injuries to the security personnel. Later, Kashmir Tigers, a Jaish-e-Mohammed-linked terror group, claimed responsibility for the attack.

In another incident, a Central Reserve Police Force or CRPF jawan was killed, and two terrorists were gunned down in an encounter in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir. The incident began when a local resident spotted suspicious movement and raised an alarm. The terrorists opened fire and then took refuge inside a house. The injured civilians have been evacuated to Kathua Hospital for treatment.

