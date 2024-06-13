Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    PM Modi directs deployment of full spectrum of counter-terror capabilities in J&K after review meeting

    PM Modi chaired review meeting on the situation in J&K with NSA and other officials. He asked them to deploy the full spectrum of our counter-terror capabilities. He also spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed deploying security forces and counter-terror operations.

    PM Modi directs deployment of full spectrum of counter-terror capabilities in J&K after review meeting gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 13, 2024, 3:29 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken decisive steps in response to the escalating situation in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), as reported by news agency ANI. 

    Following a high-level review meeting chaired by the Prime Minister himself, he instructed National Security Advisor (NSA) and other top officials to mobilize the entirety of the nation's counter-terror capabilities. 

    Prime Minister Modi also engaged with Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the immediate deployment of security forces and intensified counter-terror operations in the region.  Additionally, he communicated with J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to assess and strategize in light of the prevailing circumstances.

    On June 9, a 53-seat bus carrying pilgrims in the Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district fell into a gorge after terrorists opened fire on it. The bus carrying pilgrims mainly from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi plunged into a deep gorge, killing nine people, including three women, and injuring another 33. 

    Also read: Kathua encounter: Pakistan-made supplies, major cache of arms, Rs 1 lakh & more recovered in operation (WATCH)

    Additionally, on Tuesday night, a gunfight erupted when terrorists attacked a joint checkpoint of police and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, injuring five Army soldiers and one police officer. The attack unfolded at a joint checkpoint of the police and Rashtriya Rifles at an army base in Chattargala area, bordering the Sarthal area of the Kathua district. According to an Indian Express report, the terrorists also hurled a grenade at the checkpoint, causing injuries to the security personnel. Later, Kashmir Tigers, a Jaish-e-Mohammed-linked terror group, claimed responsibility for the attack.

    In another incident, a Central Reserve Police Force or CRPF jawan was killed, and two terrorists were gunned down in an encounter in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.  The incident began when a local resident spotted suspicious movement and raised an alarm. The terrorists opened fire and then took refuge inside a house. The injured civilians have been evacuated to Kathua Hospital for treatment.

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2024, 5:00 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Unwarranted India slams China, Pakistan for mentioning Jammu and Kashmir in joint statement snt

    'Unwarranted': India slams China, Pakistan for mentioning Jammu and Kashmir in joint statement

    Non-bailable warrant issued against former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa in POCSO case vkp

    BREAKING: BS Yediyurappa likely to be arrested by CID as court issues non-bailable warrant in POCSO case

    Kuwait fire tragedy: FM Al-Yahya assures full support to Indians affected, vows investigation into incident snt

    Kuwait fire tragedy: FM Al-Yahya assures full support to Indians affected, vows investigation into incident

    Kuwait Fire Tragedy: Who is KG Abraham, the head of NBTC Group? anr

    Kuwait Fire Tragedy: Who is KG Abraham, the head of NBTC Group?

    Pakistan Opposition leader Shibli Faraz lauds India's efficient, transparent electoral process; WATCH viral video snt

    Pak Opposition leader Shibli Faraz lauds India's efficient, transparent electoral process; WATCH viral video

    Recent Stories

    Unwarranted India slams China, Pakistan for mentioning Jammu and Kashmir in joint statement snt

    'Unwarranted': India slams China, Pakistan for mentioning Jammu and Kashmir in joint statement

    Renuka Swamy murder case: Did actor Darshan pay Rs 15 lakh to 3 men to take the crime's responsibility? RKK

    Renuka Swamy murder case: Did actor Darshan pay Rs 15 lakh to 3 men to take the crime's responsibility?

    Bali to Phuket: 7 perfect honeymoon destinations in Asia ATG

    Bali to Phuket: 7 perfect honeymoon destinations in Asia

    Non-bailable warrant issued against former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa in POCSO case vkp

    BREAKING: BS Yediyurappa likely to be arrested by CID as court issues non-bailable warrant in POCSO case

    International Yoga Day 2024: 10 UNBELIEVABLE things yoga can do to your body RKK

    International Yoga Day 2024: 10 UNBELIEVABLE things yoga can do to your body

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon