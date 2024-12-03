BREAKING: PM Modi dials CM MK Stalin over flood situation in Tamil Nadu; assures all assistance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin of full support regarding the state's flood situation during a call on December 3. Earlier, Stalin had requested the release of Rs 2000 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for restoration and rehabilitation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (Dec 03) called up Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin regarding the situation relating to floods in the state. He assured all possible help and support to the state.

Tamil Nadu Weather-Cyclone Fengal Impact: Chennai water levels rise after heavy rainfall

Cyclone Fengal has caused significant damage in several districts of Tamil Nadu. In response, CM MK Stalin has declared an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the families of seven individuals who tragically lost their lives in a landslide caused by heavy rainfall in Thiruvannamalai district.

"I express my deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of those who died in this accident and have ordered that each of the families of the deceased be provided with Rs. 5 lakhs each from the Chief Minister's General Relief Fund," Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said in a press release.

The tragic incident occurred when a landslide trapped seven people, including five children, in Thiruvannamalai. The victims have been identified as Rajkumar and his 27-year-old wife, Meena, who lived on 11th Street in VOC Nagar. The landslide happened around 4:00 p.m. when Rajkumar learned that a tree had fallen on their house. A large boulder then rolled down from the mountain, crushing their home. Following the disaster, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was alerted, and 39 personnel were dispatched for the rescue efforts.

Stalin has stated that Cyclone Fengal has caused unparalleled destruction across 14 districts of Tamil Nadu, impacting 1.5 crore people. He has appealed to PM Modi to release Rs 2000 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for restoration and rehabilitation efforts. Additionally, Stalin has requested the Centre to send a central team to conduct a thorough damage assessment. The cyclone has flooded 2.11 lakh hectares of farmland and severely damaged essential infrastructure in the state.

"Cyclone Fengal has wreaked unprecedented havoc across 14 districts of Tamil Nadu, affecting 1.5 crore people, inundating 2.11 lakh hectares of farmland, and damaging critical infrastructure. Given the magnitude of destruction, I urge Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release Rs2000 crore from the NDRF immediately to aid emergency restoration and rehabilitation efforts," Stalin posted on X.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for Tuesday in several regions of South India, including North Interior Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka.

Latest Videos