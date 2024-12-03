Tamil Nadu Weather-Cyclone Fengal Impact: Chennai water levels rise after heavy rainfall

The northeast monsoon has increased water levels in Chennai's reservoirs. Water storage, which was at 46.99% after Cyclone Phethai, has now risen to 60.15%. The Poondi reservoir has reached 1 TMC after 7 months.

First Published Dec 3, 2024, 9:46 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 9:46 AM IST

Northeast Monsoon and Water Resources

The northeast monsoon replenishes water resources in Tamil Nadu. If the monsoon fails, water scarcity affects drinking water and agriculture. Each year, the northeast monsoon increases water levels in Tamil Nadu.

While rain disrupts daily life, it provides drinking water throughout the year. Chennai requires at least 1 TMC of water per month.

Chennai Reservoir Areas

Chennai's drinking water sources include Chembarambakkam, Poondi, Cholavaram, Puzhal, and Kannankottai reservoirs. Water distribution depends on their levels. Desalination plants in Nemmeli and Minjur also supply drinking water.

People eagerly await the northeast monsoon. If it fails, a situation like 2019 might recur, when water had to be transported by train from Jolarpettai in Vellore district.

Chennai Water Storage Status

Before Cyclone Phethai, the five reservoirs supplying Chennai (Chembarambakkam, Puzhal, Poondi, Cholavaram, Kannankottai) held only 46.99% of their capacity. Recent rains have significantly increased water levels.

Poondi reservoir currently holds 25.50 feet of water out of its full capacity of 35 feet. Red Hills lake has 18.54 cubic feet out of 21,200.

Increased Water Inflow

Cholavaram reservoir has 3.16 feet of water out of 18.86. Chembarambakkam has 20.54 feet out of 24. Kannankottai has 31 feet out of 36.61. Veeranam lake has 7.10 feet out of 8.50. Overall, Chennai's reservoirs are at 60.15% capacity.

Rising Water Levels

Poondi reservoir has reached 1 TMC after 7 months, due to diverted surplus water from the Araniar reservoir and heavy rainfall. With Veeranam lake nearing full capacity, 700 cubic feet of surplus water is being released. The release from the Velliyangal stream has increased from 500 to 700 cubic feet per second.

