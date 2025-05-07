Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting at 11 AM to review the security situation amid rising tensions with Pakistan following India's precision strikes on terror camps under Operation Sindoor.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a high-level meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) at 11 AM today amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following India's precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir under Operation Sindoor.

The CCS meeting is expected to review the current security situation in the region, assess any potential retaliatory threats, and chalk out further strategic responses, if necessary. Senior ministers including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar are expected to attend the meeting along with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and top military leadership.

The meeting comes a day after Pakistan violated the ceasefire agreement by opening artillery fire in the Bhimber Gali sector of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting a calibrated response from the Indian Army.

India's Ministry of Defence earlier confirmed that the strikes under Operation Sindoor were aimed solely at terrorist infrastructure and were “focused, measured and non-escalatory.” The strikes were launched in response to the barbaric terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen.

With rising regional tensions, increased airspace restrictions, and heightened military alertness, today's CCS meeting is seen as a crucial step in maintaining national security and ensuring a robust strategic posture.

More updates are awaited following the outcome of the CCS meeting.