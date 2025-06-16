PM Modi has received the highest honour of Cyprus and dedicated the award to both nations' friendship. The award was conferred for his efforts in deepening the ties between India and Cyprus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III, the highest civilian honour of Cyprus.

The prestigious award was presented in recognition of his outstanding efforts in deepening the strategic and diplomatic relationship between India and Cyprus.

While receiving the award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “...I am confident that in the time to come, our active partnership will touch new heights. Together, we will not only strengthen the progress of our two nations but also contribute towards building a peaceful and secure global environment...”

The Cyprus government lauded PM Modi's leadership in enhancing cooperation across sectors such as trade, technology, and cultural exchange. This honour adds to a growing list of international accolades received by the Indian Prime Minister for his global diplomatic outreach.

PM Modi's Cyprus visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Cyprus on Sunday afternoon (local time), marking the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the island nation. He was warmly welcomed at Larnaca International Airport by Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides.

As part of his three-nation tour to Cyprus, Canada, and Croatia, PM Modi also received a heartfelt welcome from the Indian diaspora in Limassol. The visit to Cyprus, scheduled from June 15 to 16, is seen as an important step in strengthening India’s relations with key partners in the Mediterranean region.

Soon after his arrival, PM Modi and President Christodoulides held a roundtable discussion with top business leaders from both countries. During the meeting, PM Modi highlighted India’s progress over the past decade and encouraged stronger commercial ties between India and Cyprus.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote: “Boosting business linkages! President Nikos Christodoulides and I interacted with leading CEOs to add vigour to commercial linkages between India and Cyprus. Sectors like innovation, energy, technology and more offer immense potential. I also talked about India’s reform trajectory in the last decade.”

The Cyprus Presidency also shared a post on X, emphasizing the growing partnership. “Today, we are building more bridges; we are deepening and expanding economic cooperation between Cyprus and India. Together, we are entering a new era of strategic partnership, founded on trust and shared values, driven by innovation and inspired by our rich history and promising future.”

Before leaving India, PM Modi said in a statement that Cyprus is a close friend and an important partner in the European Union and the Mediterranean region. “This visit is a chance to build on our historic ties and deepen cooperation in areas like trade, investment, security, and technology, while also promoting people-to-people connections,” he said.

India-Cyprus ties

India and Cyprus have shared warm and steady diplomatic ties since formally establishing relations in 1962. Over the decades, Cyprus has consistently backed India’s stance on key international issues, including its position on Jammu and Kashmir, at forums like the United Nations.

During his visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met and engaged with members of the Indian diaspora in Cyprus. Though relatively small in size, the Indian community plays an important role in the island nation’s education, healthcare, and business sectors.

PM Modi’s visit to Cyprus is being viewed as a strategic step in India's foreign policy approach, aimed at strengthening ties with smaller yet geopolitically important nations in Europe and the Mediterranean region.