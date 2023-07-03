'NCP name and symbol belong to us': Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Earlier today, NCP Working President Supriya Sule demanded the disqualification of MPs Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare for allegedly engineering "secretive" defections. The NCP's action against the three leaders and the call for disqualifying two MPs are seen as showing an example to those who supported the rebel Ajit Pawar.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday (July 3) addressed a press conference in Mumbai and said that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) name and symbol is with them and would fight the elections with the same.

Addressing a press conference, Pawar said that they have all the numbers and all MLAs are with him. "We have all the numbers, all MLAs, MPs and workers of the party are with me. We are here as a party. We have informed all seniors also. The majority is given importance in a democracy. Our party is 24 years old and young leadership should come forward," Pawar said.

NCP leader asserted that said his party decided to become part of the Eknath Shinde government for the development of the country. He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

The newly appointed Deputy CM said that the country is moving forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The name of the country is rising globally and that is why we have extended our support to the NDA government of Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, NCP leader Praful Patel announced that Sunil Tatakre has been appointed as the Maharashtra NCP President. Speaking to reporters, Praful Patel said, "Jayant Patil was made state NCP President on an interim basis. Now we have removed him and appointed Sunil Tatkare as the new Maharashtra NCP chief."

The NCP leader also announced that Anil Bhaidas Patil has been appointed as the chief whip of NCP in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Speaking to reporters, Sunil Tatkare said, "I have taken over as the State president of the Nationalist Congress Party. I will strengthen the party in Maharashtra. I have taken into confidence all leaders of the party. I have also called a meeting of all the legislators and zila parishad leaders."

