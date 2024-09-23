PM discusses AI, semiconductors with tech CEOs; Google's Sundar Pichai present

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a roundtable discussion with CEOs of major US tech companies, emphasizing India's growth potential and commitment to becoming a global tech hub, particularly in sectors like semiconductors.

    First Published Sep 23, 2024, 8:42 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 23, 2024, 8:42 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a roundtable on Sunday with the CEOs of leading US companies, where he underscored India’s growth prospects and committed to making India a global hub for emerging technologies like semiconductors. The meeting took place on Sunday at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, on the second leg of Modi's three-day tour to the United States. The program concentrated on essential topics such as artificial intelligence, quantum technology, biotechnology, life sciences, information and communication technologies, and semiconductor technologies.

    The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) School of Engineering hosted the roundtable, which was attended by executives from businesses that specialise in biotechnology, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and quantum computing. Prominent CEOs like Sundar Pichai of Google, Jensen Huang of Nvidia, and Shantanu Narayen of Adobe were present at the roundtable.

    In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Prime Minister Modi said, "Had a fruitful roundtable with tech CEOs in New York, discussing aspects relating to technology, innovation, and more. Also highlighted the strides made by India in this field. I am glad to see immense optimism towards India."

    The CEOs discussed the "evolving global technology landscape" and its influence on human well-being, particularly developments in India, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). They investigated how technology may drive ideas with the potential to transform the global economy.

    According to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the roundtable focused on cutting-edge industries such as artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, biotechnology, and semiconductor technology.

    The panel also discussed investment potential in India's booming startup environment, where technological advances are rising. Startups were viewed as a critical bridge for American corporations to join the Indian market and contribute to the development of new technology and products.
     

