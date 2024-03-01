Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Places of Worship Act 1991 obstructs Hindus from reclaiming their places of worship, scrap it: Historian

    Historian Vikram Sampath has called for the repeal of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, citing recent findings by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) at the Gyanvapi Mosque. He argues that the law obstructs Hindus from reclaiming their places of worship peacefully and legally

    Places of Worship Act 1991 obstructs Hindus from reclaiming their places of worship, scrap it: Historian Vikram Sampath
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 1, 2024, 10:15 AM IST

    The Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 must be repealed in light of recent findings by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) within the Gyanvapi Mosque, a noted historian has sought. Historian Vikram Sampath's demand comes following court orders for the ASI to conduct excavations at the mosque premises.

    In his forthcoming book titled ‘Waiting for Shiva; Unearthing of the Truth of Gyan Vapi’, Sampath strongly argues against the 1991 Act, contending that it obstructs Hindus from reclaiming their places of worship in a peaceful and legal manner. He questions the legitimacy of such provisions in a democratic nation, emphasizing the impediment they pose to the pursuit of justice by Hindus.

    The Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act was enacted during the tenure of the Congress-led government under Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. This legislation, aimed at maintaining the status quo of religious sites, has remained unchanged despite subsequent changes in government, including the BJP-led administration. Even with the spotlight shifting to Kashi and Mathura following the historic consecration of the Ayodhya Ram Temple, the Act has not been revised.

    Sampath drew attention to Turkey's actions of converting historic churches into mosques to advocate for a review of the 1991 law. He highlighted the stark contrast between this approach and the significance of the Gyanvapi Mosque to Hindus, expressing concern over the restrictions hindering Hindu access to sacred sites.

    The historian further underscores the importance of the Gyanvapi Mosque site to Hindus, asserting evidence of a Shiva temple's existence for thousands of years. With the court's permission, worship has commenced in the mosque's basement, signalling a potential shift in the site's usage in the future.

    What the ASI report said

    The recent report by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) regarding the Gyanvapi mosque complex has unveiled significant historical insights. According to the findings, a structure pre-existing in the mosque was dismantled in the 17th century, with a portion of it repurposed in the mosque's construction. Scientific studies cited in the report suggest the presence of a substantial Hindu temple before the mosque's establishment.

    The report highlights an Arabic-Persian inscription within the mosque, dating its construction to the 20th regnal year of Aurangzeb (1676-77 CE). This indicates that the pre-existing structure was likely demolished during Aurangzeb's reign, with some of its components integrated into the mosque.

    Furthermore, the ASI identifies the western wall of the mosque as remnants of the former Hindu temple. Elements from the original temple, such as pillars and pilasters, were utilized in the mosque's expansion and the creation of additional prayer space. Cellars were constructed in the eastern section, utilizing pillars from the previous temple, while a spacious platform was erected to accommodate larger congregations.

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2024, 10:15 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mother of Nimisha Priya, nurse from Kerala on death row in Yemen, gets visa to try save daughter's life anr

    Mother of Nimisha Priya, nurse from Kerala on death row in Yemen, gets visa to try save daughter's life

    UPA Vs NDA: How Minimum Support Prices have risen significantly

    UPA Vs NDA: How Minimum Support Prices have risen significantly

    Wonderful meeting indeed PM Modi meets Bill Gates; discusses AI, climate & more gcw

    'Wonderful meeting indeed!': PM Modi meets Bill Gates; discusses AI, climate & more

    2024 Vs 2014: How Metro Rail reshaped urban commuting in India

    2024 Vs 2014: How Metro Rail reshaped urban commuting in India

    PM Modi chairs late-night key BJP meeting to pick candidates for Lok Sabha polls gcw

    PM Modi chairs late-night key BJP meeting to pick candidates for Lok Sabha polls

    Recent Stories

    Viral Hepatitis surge in Kerala: Know symptoms, treatment, preventive measures and more anr

    Viral Hepatitis surge in Kerala: Know symptoms, treatment, preventive measures and more

    Kerala: Six more suspended in veterinary student's death case in Wayanad rkn

    Kerala: Six more suspended in veterinary student's death case in Wayanad

    Dharma Guardian Exercise: Yoga at Pokhran (PHOTOS)

    Dharma Guardian Exercise: Yoga at Pokhran (PHOTOS)

    Mother of Nimisha Priya, nurse from Kerala on death row in Yemen, gets visa to try save daughter's life anr

    Mother of Nimisha Priya, nurse from Kerala on death row in Yemen, gets visa to try save daughter's life

    Many killed several injured as fire breaks out at building in Bangladesh gcw

    44 killed, several injured as fire breaks out at building in Bangladesh

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon