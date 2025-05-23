Image Credit : Stock Photo

The Vande Bharat Sleeper train will soon be operational in India. Therefore, it is said that the Vande Bharat Sleeper train will be operated between Chennai and Delhi.

This train will have seating arrangements in addition to sleepers. Additional coaches are also expected to be attached. The fare for the AC chair car in this Vande Bharat train is likely to be Rs 1,805, and Rs 3,355 for the executive chair car.

Which stations will it stop at?

The Chennai-Delhi Vande Bharat Express is likely to stop only at major railway stations like Vijayawada, Nagpur, Bhopal Junction, Jhansi Junction, and Gwalior Junction. An official announcement regarding this train is expected soon.