PIL filed in SC seeking directions to prevent stampede at crowded places after Maha Kumbh incident

A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking regulations to prevent stampedes at crowded events like Maha Kumbh. The plea urges measures to ensure VIP movements do not compromise public safety and calls for wider entry and exit routes for devotees.

New Delhi: A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions, policy and regulations to state governments to prevent stampede at crowded places like Maha Kumbh. The PIL, filed by a lawyer sought direction that the VIP movement shall not affect or create a danger to the common devotees' safety and maximum space for entry and exit of devotees at Maha Kumbh shall be provided.

The PIL also sought direction from the Uttar Pradesh government to submit a status report on the Maha Kumbh 2025 stampede incident that took place on January 29 and also direct to initiate legal action against the persons, authorities and officials for their negligent conduct.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on Wednesday. The incident, which occurred in the early hours, claimed at least 30 lives and left around 60 people injured, officials confirmed. CM Yogi extended his condolences to the bereaved families and assured them that the government is actively monitoring the situation. "This incident is heartbreaking. We share the grief of the families who have lost their loved ones. Since last night, we have been in constant touch with the administration," he said while addressing the media.

The Chief Minister announced financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh for the families of the deceased. Additionally, a judicial commission has been set up to investigate the cause of the stampede. "A three-member commission, led by Justice Harsh Kumar, former DG VK Gupta, and retired IAS officer DK Singh, will look into the matter and submit a report within a set timeframe," he stated.

To ensure law and order, multiple security forces, including the police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), have been deployed at the site. CM Yogi also directed the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) to visit Prayagraj to oversee the situation and take necessary action.

