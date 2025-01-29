Maha Kumbh stampede: Rs 25 lakh aid for deceased families, announces UP CM Yogi Adityanath

A tragic stampede at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj claimed 30 lives and injured 90. UP CM Yogi Adityanath announced ₹25 lakh aid for victims' families and ordered an investigation. Security forces were deployed, and a green corridor was created to transport the injured swiftly.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on Wednesday. The incident, which occurred in the early hours, claimed at least 30 lives and left around 60 people injured, officials confirmed.

CM Yogi extended his condolences to the bereaved families and assured them that the government is actively monitoring the situation. "This incident is heartbreaking. We share the grief of the families who have lost their loved ones. Since last night, we have been in constant touch with the administration," he said while addressing the media.



The Chief Minister announced financial assistance of ₹25 lakh for the families of the deceased. Additionally, a judicial commission has been set up to investigate the cause of the stampede. "A three-member commission, led by Justice Harsh Kumar, former DG VK Gupta, and retired IAS officer DK Singh, will look into the matter and submit a report within a set timeframe," he stated.

To ensure law and order, multiple security forces, including the police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), have been deployed at the site. CM Yogi also directed the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) to visit Prayagraj to oversee the situation and take necessary action.

According to reports, thousands of devotees had gathered at the Maha Kumbh to take a holy dip in the Ganges on Mauni Amavasya. The tragedy struck when a section of the crowd broke barricades on Akhara Marg, leading to a deadly stampede.

"Around 7 PM on Tuesday, devotees started arriving in large numbers. Due to overcrowding, the movement of people became difficult, and the stampede occurred. Over 90 people were injured, and 30 lost their lives. Of the injured, 36 are currently receiving treatment," CM Yogi explained.

Following the incident, the authorities created a green corridor to ensure swift transportation of the injured to hospitals. "Emergency teams acted quickly. The injured were immediately taken to hospitals for treatment, but unfortunately, many could not be saved," CM Yogi added.



The Chief Minister also acknowledged that the massive influx of pilgrims had caused congestion, making it difficult for authorities to manage the crowd. "This was one of the biggest bathing days of the Kumbh. The roads were jammed due to the overwhelming number of devotees, and efforts were being made to regulate the movement," he said.

CM Yogi assured that the government has been closely monitoring the situation. "We have been holding meetings throughout the day, coordinating with officials to ensure proper action. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw have been in constant communication with us," he informed.

