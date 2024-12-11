Permanent alimony shouldn't penalize husband but ensure decent living for wife: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed a husband to grant permanent alimony of Rs 5 crore to his wife as a one-time settlement to dissolve their long-standing marital ties.

Permanent alimony shouldn't penalize husband but ensure decent living for wife: Supreme Court shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 11, 2024, 4:38 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 11, 2024, 4:41 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed a husband to grant permanent alimony of Rs 5 crore to his wife as a one-time settlement to dissolve their long-standing marital ties. The top court further emphasized a father’s duty to support his child, ordering the husband to allocate Rs 1 crore for the financial stability and maintenance of his adult son, reported Live Law.

Also read: Woman demands Rs 40 lakh alimony from husband just one month after marriage (WATCH)

The verdict was delivered by a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Prasanna B. Varale, who highlighted that the marriage had no prospects of reconciliation. The couple had lived apart for over two decades following six years of marriage. The husband accused the wife of being hypersensitive and indifferent to his family, while the wife countered by alleging poor treatment from her spouse.

The court resolved to focus on granting permanent alimony rather than dwelling on jurisdictional or interim maintenance disputes under the Hindu Marriage Act.

Factors in alimony decisions

Before determining the alimony amount, the court referenced landmark cases, including Rajnesh v. Neha (2021) and Kiran Jyot Maini v. Anish Pramod Patel (2024), which laid out critical parameters for such settlements. 

The Court listed out the following factors that required due weightage while deciding the permanent alimony amount:

- Status of the parties, social and financial.

- Reasonable needs of the wife and the dependent children.

- Parties' individual qualifications and employment statuses.

- Independent income or assets owned by the applicant.

- Standard of life enjoyed by the wife in the matrimonial home.

- Any employment sacrifices made for the family responsibilities.

- Reasonable litigation costs for a non-working wife.

- Financial capacity of the husband, his income, maintenance obligations, and liabilities."

The court remarked, “The amount of permanent alimony should not penalize the husband but must ensure a decent standard of living for the wife.”

In this case, the wife, who had been a homemaker, lacked independent income, while the husband held a managerial position at a foreign bank with a monthly salary between Rs 10 and Rs 12 lakh. Considering these factors, the court deemed Rs 5 crore a fair and balanced amount for the wife to rebuild her life post-divorce.

Also read: 'Section 498A misused to force husband...': SC's big remark on dowry cases amid Atul Subhash Suicide SHOCKER

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Andhra Pradesh SHOCKER! Man ends life after morphed photos of wife circulated by loan app agents gcw

Andhra Pradesh SHOCKER! Man ends life after morphed photos of wife circulated by loan app agents

"Men also have dignity": Kerala HC grants anticipatory bail to Balachandra Menon in sexual assault case dmn

"Men also have dignity": Kerala HC grants anticipatory bail to Balachandra Menon in sexual assault case

Caught on camera: Smoke erupts as car crashes into hotel reception, gas delivery boy narrowly escapes dmn

Caught on camera: Smoke erupts as car crashes into hotel reception, gas delivery boy narrowly escapes

Karnataka govt to pay Royal family Rs 3000 crore in TDR for Bengaluru palace grounds vkp

Karnataka govt to pay Royal family Rs 3000 crore in TDR for Bengaluru palace grounds

Bengaluru techie suicide case Why #NikitaSinghania, #RitaKaushik, #Accenture trending on social media along with Atul Subhash?

Bengaluru techie suicide case: Why #NikitaSinghania, #RitaKaushik trending on social media?

Recent Stories

Reel to real: Tamil actresses who married their directors dmn

Reel to real: Tamil actresses who married their directors

Chanakya Niti REVEALS the top 5 traits husbands value most gcw

Chanakya Niti REVEALS the top 5 traits husbands value most

Get flatter stomach: Try these 9 fruits to burn belly fat dmn

Get flatter stomach: Try these 9 fruits to burn belly fat

Get flatter stomach: Try these 9 fruits to burn belly fat dmn

Get flatter stomach: Try these 9 fruits to burn belly fat

Andhra Pradesh SHOCKER! Man ends life after morphed photos of wife circulated by loan app agents gcw

Andhra Pradesh SHOCKER! Man ends life after morphed photos of wife circulated by loan app agents

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon