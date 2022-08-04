Patra Chawl Case: Sena's Sanjay Raut ED custody extended till August 8

According to the ED, several documents were presented to Sanjay Raut, who revealed money trials. Raut claimed he was unaware during the initial investigation, as per ED, but new documents seized from his residence revealed a lot.

The Shiv Sena MP, Sanjay Raut, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case into suspected irregularities in reconstructing a Mumbai chawl, was sent to the ED's custody on Thursday and will remain there until August 8.

During the proceedings, the ED revealed a Rs 112 crore trail of Pravin Raut, the main accused in the Patra land scam case and that a further money trail with four heads had come up during the investigation. This included Sanjay Raut's international travel money trail.

The ED stated that several documents were presented to Sanjay Raut, and he revealed money trials. As per ED, in the earlier investigation, Raut claimed he was unaware, but new documents seized from his house revealed a lot. According to the ED, documents were examined after the remand, and it was discovered that they contradicted earlier evidence.

Similarly, while investigating the bank account, the ED revealed that an amount of Rs 1.8 crore was transferred to his wife, Varsha Raut. Sanjay Raut was unable to respond when questioned. The ED told the court that documents had been requested from the respective bank in the case, and the central body requested additional remand to investigate the money trails. The ED also claimed that Raut's responses were 'evasive.' The probe agency requested eight days in custody.

Sanjay Raut's lawyer objected to his custody, claiming that the agency was using old allegations to show the court that the investigation was still ongoing. "They did not specify whether the money was deposited in Varsha Raut's account, but they can track it down if the sum is huge. Raut's custody is not required for this," he stated.

Witness Swapna Patkar's lawyer, on the other hand, stated that his client was being threatened because Raut was a 'very influential person.'

The court said, "I carefully examined both sides' arguments, and it is true that the trail of money of Rs 1.17 crore and Rs 1.08 crore was not before the court when the court restricted the remand to ED. Considering that some additional amount has been revealed and tabled file by ED pointing out with bank statement, pointing out additional trail amount The investigation is making remarkable progress. Raut's lawyer's claim is unjustified because the ED must investigate the source of the dirty money and how it was abused in the financial system."

