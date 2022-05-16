Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Parts of Delhi to be without water from Tuesday, know why

    The Delhi Jal Board stated that water tankers would be available upon request because supply would be disrupted until the pond level returned to normal.

    The Delhi Jal Board stated on Monday that water delivery would be interrupted in portions of the national capital starting Tuesday morning due to the depletion of the Yamuna river's pond level at Wazirabad and a decrease in raw water release from Haryana.

     

    The DJB stated water production had been hampered at treatment plants in Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla and asked households to save enough water in advance as needed. It further stated that water tankers would be available upon request because supply would be disrupted until the pond level returned to normal.

    It added that water production from Water Treatment Plants at Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla has been affected due to depletion of Yamuna pond level at Wazirabad WaterWorks 669.40 feet against the average level of 674.50 feet and reduction in raw water released by Haryana in river Yamuna.

    Civil Lines, Hindu Rao Hospital and surrounding areas, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Karol Bagh, Pahar Ganj and NDMC areas, Old and New Rajinder Nagar, Kalkaji, Govindpuri, Jahangirpuri, South Extension, Greater Kailash, Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar, Ramlila Ground, Delhi Gate, Punjabi Bagh, Burari, parts of Cantonment area, and South Delhi were among those affected areas. 

