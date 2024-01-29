Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: 'If you keep scrolling through reels, you lose out on sleep...' PM Modi to students

    PM Narendra Modi addressed the 7th edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. He said, It is mandatory to take a proper diet according to the body's requirements. Students should also take care of their physical activities, they should do exercise 15-20 minutes daily."

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 If you keep scrolling through reels you lose out on sleep PM Modi to students watch video gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 29, 2024, 12:52 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with board exam students today, January 29, in the seventh edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC 2024). He spoke on various issues, including pressure from parents, teacher-student bond and more. He highlighted another major issue i.e. influence of social media.

    PM Modi emphasised the importance of physical health during exams, highlighting that a strong body is essential for enduring the three-hour exam duration. He draws an analogy with charging a mobile phone, urging students to recognise the need to recharge their bodies through proper care and maintenance.

    He said, "It is very important to recharge the body. A healthy body is synonymous with a healthy mindset. For instance, sunlight is the easiest way to recharge your body. One must also remember to have a healthy sleep schedule."

    Elaborating further on social media influence, PM Modi said, "Most of us waste precious time by watching reels or surfing social media while lying down. A sound sleep is absolutely important to maintain a healthy lifestyle. I ensure that I have a sound sleep regardless of my schedule for the day."

    "Nutrition is another way of recharging the body. Students and parents must make it a point to ensure they have a nutritious diet. Having a heavy meal is not nutritious. Rather, they must have a balanced diet. Following this, students must also do some kind of exercise," he added.

    He advised students to cultivate the habit of spending time in sunlight daily, emphasising its role in recharging the body. He encouraged students to incorporate outdoor activities, such as reading in the sunlight, into their routine for overall well-being.

    Last Updated Jan 29, 2024, 12:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hanuman flag controversy: BJP protests across Karnataka over alleged anti-hindu actions

    Hanuman flag controversy: BJP protests across Karnataka over alleged anti-hindu actions

    Karnataka: 'Trekkers traffic' at Kumara Parvatha during long weekend, urge for Online booking emerges (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: 'Trekkers traffic' at Kumara Parvatha during long weekend, urge for Online booking emerges (WATCH)

    When Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin met Novak Djokovic (PHOTO)

    When Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin met Novak Djokovic (PHOTO)

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi gives THIS tip for teachers on nurturing student confidence (WATCH) AJR

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi gives THIS tip for teachers on nurturing student confidence (WATCH)

    Kerala: Printing of driving licenses, RC books stopped in state due to financial crisis rkn

    Kerala: Printing of driving licenses, RC books stopped in state due to financial crisis

    Recent Stories

    Did Sunny Deol, Dimple Kapadia date despite being married? Holding hands video goes viral RKK

    Did Sunny Deol, Dimple Kapadia date despite being married?

    Hanuman flag controversy: BJP protests across Karnataka over alleged anti-hindu actions

    Hanuman flag controversy: BJP protests across Karnataka over alleged anti-hindu actions

    Karnataka: 'Trekkers traffic' at Kumara Parvatha during long weekend, urge for Online booking emerges (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: 'Trekkers traffic' at Kumara Parvatha during long weekend, urge for Online booking emerges (WATCH)

    Best cryptocurrencies to invest and buy in 2024 rkn

    Best cryptocurrencies to invest and buy in 2024

    When Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin met Novak Djokovic (PHOTO)

    When Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin met Novak Djokovic (PHOTO)

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon