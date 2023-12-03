Pakistanis wonder 'where is PM Kakar' after PM Modi took front row with world leaders at COP28

While the COP28 featured prominent figures such as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the focus has shifted to the positioning and reception of Pakistan's Caretaker Prime Minister, Anwaar ul Haq Kakar.

The recently concluded COP28 climate conference in Dubai brought together world leaders under the UAE Presidency, creating a platform for discussions on critical environmental issues. While the event featured prominent figures such as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the focus has shifted to the positioning and reception of Pakistan's Caretaker Prime Minister, Anwaar ul Haq Kakar.

Photographs from the COP28 Summit have circulated on the internet, with particular attention given to the placement of leaders during the family photograph ceremony. In these images, Prime Minister Kakar is notably positioned at the end of the row in the corner, forcing several citizens of Pakistan to wonder 'Where is my PM?'.

The most striking contrast in the photographs is the positioning of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who stood prominently beside the host country, the UAE. This juxtaposition has triggered discussions on the diplomatic dynamics and international recognition accorded to different leaders at such global gatherings.

The images sparked a wave of online reactions, especially on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Notably, Pakistani political analyst Qamar Cheema took a satirical approach, humorously asking people to help him find his Prime Minister in the group photo. Similarly, journalist Arzoo Kazmi added to the banter by sharing a laughing emoji while making light of the situation.

The incident has prompted discussions among people of Pakistan, with some speculating on the perceived lack of attention given to Prime Minister Kakar. While these reactions on social media are often a mix of genuine observations and satire, they underscore the impact of visual symbolism in shaping public perceptions.

As the online discourse continues, it remains to be seen how the incident will be addressed by Pakistani authorities and whether it will have any repercussions on diplomatic relations or public opinion. The COP28 Summit's unintended focus on seating dynamics serves as a reminder of the intersection between global diplomacy and the scrutiny enabled by social media platforms.

