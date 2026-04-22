The 14th Dalai Lama attended a long life prayer in Dharamshala, offered by two welfare societies. Over 5,000 Tibetans and international devotees gathered at the Main Tibetan Temple for the spiritual event, expressing their reverence.

Tibetan spiritual leader, the 14th Dalai Lama, attends a long life prayer offered to him by Dhasa Dhotoe Welfare Society and Lodrik Welfare Association in the morning at the Main Tibetan Temple. Over 5 thousand Tibetans, including monks and nuns and foreigners from across the world, gather at the main Tibetan temple, Tsuglagkhang, here in the North Indian hill town of Dharamshala.

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Voices from the Ceremony

Karen Queller, a devotee from Los Angeles, told ANI, " People feel delighted and fortunate to be a part of this ceremony. The Dalai lama is such a lovely person and a man of compassion who is showing a path of love to everyone. I am feeling delighted to be here today. The Dalai Lama is a symbol of peace and compassion for all of us."

Leon Barsegian, another devotee from Russia, told ANI, "The Dalai Lama's peace and compassion, and I am feeling very gentle today. People have gathered here to offer long-life prayers for the Dalai Lama, and I am feeling great to be a part of this event here today. The Dalai Lama is very important not only for Tibetans but for the entire world."

Nitin, a Buddhist follower from New Delhi, told ANI, " I have come here to see the Dalai Lama, and people from different countries have come here today. I wish everybody should live with love and peace. I am very happy to attend this event here."

Tenzin Lhakdor, one of the organisers from Nepal, told ANI, "People from around the world have come here to attend this long life prayer ceremony for his Holiness, the Dalai Lama. Two different organisations, Dhotoe Welfare Society and Lodrik Welfare Association, have jointly organised this programme in this temple here. All the participants are very happy to be a part of this spiritual session today." (ANI)