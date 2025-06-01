Jairam Ramesh criticised PM Modi for remaining silent on Donald Trump's mediation claims amid the India-Pakistan conflict. He reiterated demands for a special Parliament session following revelations from CDS Chauhan on military operations.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Sunday again attacked the government's response to Donald Trump's statements on India-Pakistan issues and reiterated his question on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the US President's claim of brokering a truce between the two neighbouring countries.

"I made a count, President Trump has repeated the same point he has been making for 21 days. He has claimed to have mediated and brokered the ceasefire, the new thing he has said is about nuclear escalation. He has reiterated his trade and tariffs threat as well...Secretary of State Marco Rubio, VP Vance, and even their Trade Secretary have said this." Ramesh told ANI on Sunday.

The General Secretary In-Charge Communications, AICC, called out the government and claimed that PM Modi is targeting the Congress party instead of Pakistan.

He said, “Our Prime Minister is silent. He has not responded to what President Trump has been saying. He is targeting the Congress party when he should be targeting Pakistan. He should be making sure that the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack are caught and killed…”

Ramesh emphasised that the Congress party has extended its full support to the government during this crisis, beginning April 22. "The Congress has demanded, advocated, and championed unity and solidarity at this moment of great crisis, beginning April 22, and we have extended our full support to the government.", Ramesh stated.

Drawing parallels between the present and past governments, Jairam Ramesh highlighted the 'democratic tradition' prevalent during Jawaharlal Nehru's regime. "Vajpayee ji wanted PM Nehru ji to convene Parliament when the Chinese attack was going on in 1962, and the Parliament was convened. That was a democratic tradition that the LoP calls for a Parliament session and the PM responds and he listens.", Ramesh stated.

The Congress MP reiterated the party's demand for an all-party meeting chaired by the Prime Minister and a special session of Parliament to discuss the crisis. Ramesh said recent revelations by CDS Gen Anil Chauhan in Singapore have made this demand even more relevant.

"All we asked was for the Prime Minister to chair an all-party meeting and call for a session of the Parliament. Revelations made by Gen Chauhan yesterday in Singapore make our demand even more relevant now... The outcome of the Parliament session should be a resolution, which reiterates the resolution of February 22, 1994, on PoK and brings in new elements...", he added.

Earlier, speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, the CDS admitted that the Armed Forces had suffered losses in the initial stages of the operation but then struck with impunity at Pakistan's bases."So what I can say is, on May 7 and the initial stages, there were losses, but the numbers and that's not important. What was important is why did these losses occur, and what will we do after that? So we rectified the tactics and then went back on seventh, eighth and 10th, and 10th in large numbers, to hit their bases deep inside Pakistan, penetrated all their defences with impunity, with scattered opposition strikes," Gen Chauhan was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Earlier, on May 11, Director General Air Operations Air Marshal Bharti, when commenting on Aircraft losses, had said, “I can't comment about loss of aircraft as we are in a combat scenario and losses are part of combat.”

Meanwhile, speaking to Reuters, General Chauhan dismissed Pakistan's claims that India ceased aerial operations after May 7, stating that India's response became more sustained and powerful. Indian fighter jets, drones, and missiles struck 11 Pakistani air bases on May 10, including one near the Pakistani capital Islamabad, the Nur Khan airbase, when the residents surrounding were able to witness a sort of 'new dawn' in the middle of the night, as PM Narendra Modi put forth during his speech following the cessation of hostilities at Adampur airbase.

Satellite imagery, both from Indian sources and global platforms, later confirmed the precision of these strikes as well as how devastating they have been. After India carried out strikes on terror bases in Pakistan, the Pakistani side responded by attempting to target defence and civilian installations in India.

India then carried out another series of precision attacks, which saw the destruction of several Pakistani air bases. An understanding on the cessation of hostilities was then reached between the two sides on May 10.