Ornithologists confirm pollution-free waters after Mahakumbh: A positive sign for wildlife

Ornithologists note migratory birds staying longer at Sangam post-Kumbh, indicating improved water and air quality. A surge in Ganges dolphin population further validates the river's enhanced ecological health, as reported by environmental scientists.

Asianet Newsable English
Published: Mar 16, 2025, 11:30 AM IST

Even 15 days after the conclusion of the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh, ornithologists are intrigued by promising signs from the region’s aquatic life and air quality. Migratory birds, which typically depart Sangam by late February, have remained until March 13, offering environmental scientists a reassuring sign of ecological health. 

These foreign guests, arriving annually in December, have unusually extended their stay this year, leading experts to view their presence as a testament to the purity of Sangam’s waters.

Biologist Prof. Sandeep Malhotra, who studies the interrelationship between aquatic life and birds, notes that the migratory Larus ridibundus species arrive at Sangam in late December from cold regions like Russia, Siberia, and Poland. Typically, they stay until the last week of February. These birds, known as natural indicators of pollution, thrive only in pristine environments, feeding on organisms found in unpolluted water and breathing in clean air. 

"Their continued presence, even 15 days beyond their usual departure period, suggests that Sangam’s water and air quality have remained favorable since December—a finding also supported by the UP Pollution Control Board’s report", he remarked.

The rising population of dolphins in the Ganges is closely linked to the river’s water quality. According to a report released by the Ministry of Environment on World Wildlife Day (March 3, 2025), the Ganges now hosts 6,324 dolphins, while the Indus River has only three. 

Prior to 2021, the average dolphin population in the Ganges’ main stream was around 3,275, with Uttar Pradesh recording the highest numbers. The significant increase in dolphin populations between Fatehpur, Prayagraj, and Patna serves as a strong indicator of improved water quality in the Ganges, further validating ornithologists’ findings.

