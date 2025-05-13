Srinagar: Following the success of Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army on May 13 (Saturday) killed three terrorists in Operation Keller. The operation was named such on the basis of the location of the encounter. Following a tip-off received by the Rashtriya Rifles, three terrorists were killed by the army in the Shokal Keller area. As the joint team of police and army personnel began combing the dense forest region, they came under fire, triggering a fierce exchange of gunfire that resulted in the encounter.



Two of the three terrorists are reportedly affiliated to the terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). One among the deceased were identified as Shahid Kuttay, a resident of Chotipora Heerpora, Shopian. He had joined the LeT on March 8, 2023, and was categorised as an 'A' category terrorist. Kuttay was allegedly involved in multiple high-profile attacks, including the April 8, 2024 firing incident at Danish Resort in which two German tourists and a local driver were injured. He also played a key role in the assassination of a BJP Sarpanch in Heerpora on May 18, 2024, and is suspected to be behind the killing of a Territorial Army personnel in Behibagh, Kulgam on February 3, 2025.

The second terrorist was identified as Adnan Shafi Dar, a resident of Wanduna Melhora, Shopian. He joined the LeT on October 18, 2024, and was listed as a 'C' category terrorist. Dar was allegedly involved in the murder of a non-local labourer at Wachi, Shopian on the very day he joined the group. The third person is believed to be a Pakistani national, although the body remains to be identified.



Operation Keller comes just a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had termed Operation Sindoor as India's new policy against terrorism. In an address to the nation, he said, “After the surgical strike and air strike, now Operation Sindoor is India's policy against terrorism. Operation Sindoor has carved out a new benchmark in our fight against terrorism and has set up a new parameter and a new normal.”



Earlier on Saturday, PM Modi visited Adampur Air Base in Jalandhar and interacted with Air Warriors days after the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan. The Adampur base was one of the Air Bases active during Operation Sindoor. On Monday, DG Air Operations Air Marshal AK Bharti stated that the purpose of the operation was to target terrorists, and not to engage with the Pakistan Military or Pakistani civilians.

Reports suggested that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on May 1 spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and made it clear that "India will hit the terrorists in Pakistan" after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22. Despite reaching an understanding with India, Pakistan breached multiple violations in the border regions of India. Following the developments, the Indian Army was given explicit instructions to act firmly against any further breaches along the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC).