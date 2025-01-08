Ooty temperature drops to minus 2 degrees, water bodies freeze; North India shivers in severe cold

The temperature in Ooty has dropped to minus 2 degrees, causing water bodies to freeze and affecting tea gardens. Meanwhile, North India is experiencing severe cold, with temperatures dipping below zero. ISRO plans to dock its Spadex spacecraft.

The temperature in Ooty, a popular hill station, has plummeted to zero degrees, with the nearby Avalanche area experiencing even colder conditions at minus 2 degrees. This extreme cold has caused significant disruption in the region, especially with water sources in areas like Ooty, Kanthal, and Thalaikunth freezing, leaving residents struggling. The ongoing cold wave is affecting daily life, and officials have warned that these conditions are likely to continue for the next few days.

The extreme cold is also taking a toll on the local economy. Tea gardens, an essential part of Ooty’s landscape and economy, are being damaged by the freezing temperatures, causing concern among tea growers who are anxious about the long-term impact on their crops.



Delhi-NCR weather update: Cold wave continues to grip national capital; IMD issues yellow alert

North India battles freezing temperatures

Meanwhile, North India is also experiencing a cold spell. The Kashmir region has recorded a chilling minus 7.8 degrees, while other states like Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi are grappling with sub-zero temperatures. Rajasthan has recorded 2.5 degrees, Haryana is at 5 degrees, and Delhi’s temperature has dipped to 10.5 degrees. The entire region is shivering under the grip of this severe winter.



North India Weather update: Temperatures to FALL heavily; Met office issues SEVERE cold ALERT; Check

ISRO to dock Spadex spacecraft tomorrow

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to begin the docking and undocking process of its Spadex spacecraft tomorrow at 8 AM. The process will be streamed live on ISRO’s YouTube channel, offering people a chance to witness the historic event.

On December 30, ISRO launched two spacecraft, Spadex 1 and Spadex 2. If the docking is successful, India will join the exclusive club of four countries—along with the US, Russia, and China—to successfully dock spacecraft.

Latest Videos