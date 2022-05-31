On World No-Tobacco Day, sand art by Sudarsan Pattnaik sends strong message

The message has gained a lot of attention on social media, having been retweeted over 4,000 times and liked over 35,000 times. The artist also shared a video of the full sculpture, demonstrating how huge and detailed the pattern is.

World No Tobacco Day is a global movement to raise awareness about the hazardous and lethal effects of tobacco use. Sudarsan Pattnaik, a brilliant sand artist, shared a hard-hitting sculpture on Twitter to promote the event's concept. The artist is from Odisha and is well-known for creating works of art out of sand on practically every occasion. On No Tobacco Day, the sand art conveys an unequivocal statement.

Sudarshan's artwork contains several half-burnt cigarettes, and there's a skeleton on the burning cigarettes. The message has gained a lot of attention on social media, having been retweeted over 4,000 times and liked over 35,000 times. The artist also shared a video of the full sculpture, demonstrating how huge and detailed the pattern is.

Also Read | World No-Tobacco Day 2022: Why Smoking during pregnancy is dangerous

World No Tobacco Day is observed on May 31 to promote awareness about the risks of substance misuse. The government has started and continues to develop several efforts to combat tobacco addiction. This time, artists have also stepped up to raise awareness. Many people have come on Puri's beach to view this work of art.

Tobacco use kills more than 6 million people each year, according to the World Health Organization. It is estimated that over 13.5 lakh people die in India each year as a result of tobacco smoking. According to the World Health Organization, tobacco smoke kills around 41,000 young people and 400 children each year, either directly or indirectly. According to the World Health Organization, the tobacco industry's detrimental impacts on the environment are pervasive and increasing. This negative effect is already placing unnecessary strain on the delicate ecology.

Also Read: No Tobacco Day: Know how smoking can impact your sex life